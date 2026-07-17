Angelina Jolie speaks out as new milestone clears path to take kids away from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has shared her first statement after unlocking a new milestone, which reportedly left her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, perplexed.
After settling her high-profile divorce from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, the Salt actress has been waiting for one thing to happen, which would help her to finally move on from her painful past.
Angelina – who was restricted from relocating due to the ongoing custody battle regarding her twin kids, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline- has celebrated the twins' 18th birthday.
Angelina Jolie celebrates 18th birthday of her kids
For those unaware, the Oscar-winning actress was not allowed to relocate from Los Angeles as she has been co-parenting her six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and her twins Knox and Vivienne.
However, after a years-long battle with Brad, Angelina was allowed to have her say as the court ruled that the actress could relocate after her twin kids' 18th birthday.
Now, on July 12th, the actress quietly marked the big day, which seemingly holds a big place in her life, once the kids finally reach adulthood; she has now freely relocated as the court restrictions have been ended.
Angelina Jolie breaks silence amid LA relocation rumours
After unlocking a new milestone, Angelina has broken her silence on social media as she posted her latest life update.
The Original Sin alum stated in the caption, "I recently visited the Imboni cooperative — a farm in Gikomero, Rwanda, run collectively by the women who work the land — and left deeply inspired by everyone I met there."
"Many are survivors of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, which killed up to a million people and left so many women to rebuild alone. For years, they’ve had no choice but to farm rented swampland to feed their families, earning less than a dollar a day, with heavy rain often wiping out entire crops," she added.
A final nail in the coffin
This update came after several media reports suggested that the actress has finally attempted to take her kids away from Brad Pitt, giving him the huge heartbreak since settling the divorce in December 2024.
Notably, in addition to this, the Fight Club was also publicly snubbed by two of his adopted kids he shares with Angelina.
Zahara and Maddox took out formal newspaper ads to officially drop "Pitt" from their last names.
Under California law, petitioners must publish a legal notice of their intent in a newspaper for four consecutive weeks to notify the public and prevent fraud.