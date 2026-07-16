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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 27 minutes ago
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Tom Cruise sends heartfelt message to ‘The Odyssey’ cast ahead of release

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star gives one-word verdict on Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie ‘The Odyssey

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 27 minutes ago
Tom Cruise sends heartfelt message to ‘The Odyssey’ cast ahead of release
Tom Cruise sends heartfelt message to ‘The Odyssey’ cast ahead of release

Tom Cruise had an “amazing night” at the movie theater.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 16, the Mission: Impossible actor send a heartfelt message to Christopher Nolan and the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey just a day ahead of the film’s worldwide release.

In the post, the legendary American actor also gave a one-word verdict on the movie, describing it as simply “wow,” after watching it in IMAX 70MM.

“Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater. I can’t wait to see it again!” he captioned.

Alongside the warm message, Cruise posted a beaming photo of himself holding a movie ticket, with a large screen behind him displaying the words, “IMAX 70MM. The Odyssey.”


His special shout-out instantly caught fans’ attention, who asked for a collaboration between him and Christopher Nolan.

“Tom cruise in a Nolan movie when?” asked one.

“We want to see collaboration of Christopher Nolan and Tom Cruise,” stated another.

Meanwhile, a third praised, “I love how you support cinema and the arts. It’s wonderful.”

About The Odyssey

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action film, which is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic of the same name.

The Odyssey plot

The Odyssey trailer


The storyline for The Odyssey on IMDb reads, “After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way.”

The Odyssey cast

The star-studded cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, and Zendaya.

The Odyssey release date

Zendaya and Tom Holland-led The Odyssey is scheduled to release worldwide on July 17, 2026.

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