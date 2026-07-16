Angelina Jolie finally breaks free from Brad Pitt’s shadow as she’s ‘ready’ to leave LA

Angelina Jolie is all set to spread her wings freely.
The Maleficent actress, who was forced to live in Los Angeles, California, because of sharing custody of her youngest children, twins Vivienne and Knox, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has finally been freed from that restriction now that the twins are legally adults.
On July 12, Jolie celebrated the milestone of seeing Vivienne and Knox turn 18, marking the beginning of a new era for the actress as well as her children.
For those unfamiliar, after her divorce from Pitt, the Wanted actress and the F1 star shared legal responsibilities for their children while they were still minors.
Because Pitt lives in the Los Angeles area, Jolie was generally needed to remain nearby so the children could maintain access to both parents.
Speaking to PEOPLE, an insider revealed now that Knox and Vivienne have turned 18, Angelina Jolie is “ready” to “experience the world” with them and move on from their life in California.
“She’s been talking about leaving Los Angeles for years. She’s happy to have more freedom and flexibility in her life. The kids have always been her priority,” said the source.
They added that the actress “has wanted them to experience the world and she’s excited that they can all do more of that together now. She’s ready for it.”
Angelina Jolie expresses desire to leave LA
Back in August 2024, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina Jolie opened up about her desire to leave Los Angeles.
Referencing the twins, she told the outlet that she was living in the city “because I have to be here from a divorce. But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave.”
“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here. [After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world,” Jolie said at the time.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt children
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2014 after dating for 10 years, and parted ways after two years of marriage in 2016.
The former couple share six children – adopted kids 24-year-old Maddox, 22-year-old Pax, 21-year-old Zahara, as well as biological children 20-year-old Shiloh, and 18-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.