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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne team up for Mary Bronstein’s sports drama film ‘Nasty’

Rose Byrne and Jenna Ortega locked in to lead Warner Bros. Clockwork’s gymnast-themed movie ‘Nasty’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne team up for Mary Bronstein’s sports drama film ‘Nasty’
Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne team up for Mary Bronstein’s sports drama film ‘Nasty’

Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne have joined forces for an exciting venture.

In an exciting update on Instagram, Warner Bros. Clockwork announced a new thrilling project, titled Nasty, starring the Wednesday actress and the Bridesmaid star.

“If you don’t hate it, you don’t love it. NASTY. Starring Jenna Ortega & Rose Byrne. Directed by Mary Bronstein. Written by Isabella Jarosz,” the caption read.

The entertainment company also announced that the exciting sports drama film will hit the big screens next year, 2027.

Moreover, the forthcoming project will reunite Byrne and Bronstein, who previously worked together in the acclaimed 2025 psychological drama film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

The film is scheduled to go on the floors this fall, with LuckyChap and Jenna Ortega producing.


Fans’ reaction

Warner Bros. Clockwork’s major announcement sparked a frenzy among fans, with one of them expressing anticipation, writing, “Awesome !! It will be one of my most anticipated movies of 2027 !!”

“Clockwork bringing us the goods !!” penned another.

A third added, “So many new projects, Jenna we’re all so excited!!”

Nasty plot

According to The Black List logline for the script, Nasty centers on, “After an injury sidelines Dylan’s ability to train for the Olympics, the determined gymnast must regain the trust of her demanding coach while facing off against a prodigious new competitor threatening to eclipse her place in the spotlight.”

However, as per The Wrap, the movie’s official storyline has a slightly different angle, “Battling for a spot on the Olympic gymnastics team, a prodigious athlete must overcome her biggest opponent — her coach.”

Jenna Ortega upcoming projects

Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega

In addition to Nasty, Jenna Ortega has two more projects in the pipeline which include a dystopian sci-fi film Kiara and the Sun, slated to release on October 23, 2026, and science fantasy film The Great Beyond, set to premiere on October 1, 2027.

Rose Byrne upcoming projects

Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne’s upcoming projects include The Good Daughter, slated to premiere on Peacock on November 12, 2026.

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