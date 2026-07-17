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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi’s new cozy photos amid tragedy receive heat: 'MJ just died'

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's relationship dubbed 'performative' after new intimate photos go viral

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi’s new cozy photos amid tragedy receive heat: MJ just died
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi’s new cozy photos amid tragedy receive heat: 'MJ just died'

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner can't get enough of each other in new photos - but fans are not happy with the timings.

The Wuthering Heights actor and the Kardashians alum's new initimate photos are once again taking rounds on the internet shortly after Kendall's grandmother, "MJ" Shannon died.

On Thursday, July 16, the famous celebrity gossip blog, Deuxmoi shared exclusive photos of the new IT couple of Hollywood as they enjoyed their downtime in Malibu.

In the photos, which were released just hours after Kris Jenner mom's death was announced, the duo was seen cozying upto each other, twining in white matching coords.

What caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was the fact that Kendall and Jacob were apparantly looking straight into the hidden camera in one of the photos.

While in one photo, Jacob had he arm wrapped around Kendall's back as he held her closely.


In another photo, the Euphoria star was spotted clicking Kendall's photo from his phone.

Soon after the photos gained traction on social media, fans flocked to the comment section to express share their unfilterred thoughts on the couple's latest "stunt".

One user commented, "Cant believe she’s happy when MJ just died"

"Her grandma just died and she’s having fun with Jacob Elordi. I wonder why Jacob is not working. he’s always with Kendall. He used to be booked and busy," wrote another.

"Her great grandma just died and she’s out here doing this" noted a third.

Meanwhile, some fans accused the two of staging the photos claiming that the PDA looked forced.

“Why does this all look so performative” asked one user.

While another questioned, “Posing and looking straight into the camera? I like it! Let the publationship continue!!!”

One fan quipped, “why can’t they just go public i mean everybody knows they’re dating”

Kris Jenner announces mom 'MJ' Shannon's death at 91

The momager Kris Jenner announced the news of her mother's death in an emotional Instagtram post on Thursday, July 16.


She penned a lengthy emotional note to mourn the tragic loss.

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