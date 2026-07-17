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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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God of War faces casting shake-up as Ryan Hurst exits Kratos role after injury

The 'Sons of Anarchy' star was originally cast as Kratos, with Prime Video unveiling his first look in February

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
God of War faces casting shake-up as Ryan Hurst exits Kratos role after injury
God of War faces casting shake-up as Ryan Hurst exits Kratos role after injury

Ryan Hurst has been replaced as Kratos in God of War after an on-set injury forced the actor to step away, marking a major casting shake-up for the highly anticipated adaptation.

As reported by Variety, the Sons of Anarchy star was originally cast as Kratos, with Prime Video unveiling his first look in February.

Production, however, hit a setback in June after the actor suffered an on-set injury.

Prime Video declined to comment.

Hurst previously voiced Thor in God of War: Ragnarok, making him a familiar face in the franchise.

The casting change means a new actor will take over as Kratos, with several scenes requiring reshoots.


Additional cast members include Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as as brothers Brok and Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur.

Filming is expected to resume by mid-fall once the lead role has been recast.

Kratos’ character description

The official description of the character states, “Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle.”

The adaptation centers on Kratos' journey to raise his son Atreus while confronting powerful figures from Norse mythology.

God of War faces casting shake-up as Ryan Hurst exits Kratos role after injury

Per the logline, “Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

God of War

God of War has received a two-season order from Amazon, with Ronald D. Moore serving as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Frederick E.O.

Toye will direct the first two episodes, while the series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.

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