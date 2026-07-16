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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
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Taylor Swift first selfie melts heart after Travis Kelce wedding

The 'Opalite' singer was all smiles as she posed for selfie after her wedding with Travis Kelce

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Taylor Swift first selfie melts heart after Travis Kelce wedding
Taylor Swift first selfie melts heart after Travis Kelce wedding 

Fresh off her wedding to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift was spotted letting loose at a friend's wedding, happily posing for selfies and celebrating with guests in a series of newly surfaced photos.

The Opalite singer was all smiles as she posed for selfies at former Chiefs star JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding with husband the NFL star, marking the couple's first public appearance since their own lavish July 3 wedding.

Setting superstardom aside, Swift joined fellow guests for playful selfies. The moments were captured in new photos shared by Jayda Howard, wife of Ravens player Jaylinn Hawkins.

One candid selfie showed Swift beaming as she appeared to wear Travis Kelce's blazer after the celebrations.

Swift joined the group for a mirror selfie but kept a low profile, posing at the edge rather than in the middle.

“@laura_kruk & @juju forever !!” she captioned the post.


Just days earlier, Swift and Kelce had celebrated their own reported $50 million wedding.

It was the couple's first public appearance as husband and wife, offering the first glimpse of Swift's wedding ring.

Swift's ring was visible as the couple exchanged vows and later shimmered as she mingled with guests.

Swift paired her new wedding ring with a strapless pink Markarian gown and her signature red lipstick, while Kelce looked sharp in a gray suit.

The newlyweds arrived hand in hand, with Swift wearing both her wedding band and the dazzling engagement ring Kelce proposed with, reportedly worth between $550,000 and $1 million.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship

To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story began three years ago this week, when Kelce first laid eyes on the songstress at her Kansas City Eras Tour concert on July 8, 2023.

Taylor Swift first selfie melts heart after Travis Kelce wedding

The couple finally married in front of 1,000 of their closest friends – and the world's biggest stars – in a colossal blowout at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

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