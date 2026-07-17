Chloe Fineman breaks silence on leaving 'Saturday Night Live' after 7 seasons

Chloe Fineman has announced her departure from Saturday Night Live after seven seasons, saying she will "miss it a lot.”
The actor-comedian took to her Instagram account to share a lengthy post to announce her exit from the NBC sketch comedy series after seven seasons.
“After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it’s time for my next chapter,” Fineman wrote in a lengthy post.
She went on to share It’s cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you’re reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt.”
Reflecting on her time at the show, Fineman praised the cast and crew, saying she was continually inspired by their creativity, talent and ability to deliver under intense time pressure.
Concluding her long post, Fineman mentioned, “It’s really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time. I’m going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I’ll never be too far away. And I swear to God, one day, sometime in the future, they WILL make lipstick for thicc dogs.”
Chloe Fineman in SNL
Fineman is the first cast member confirmed to exit SNL ahead of Season 52.
The show's lineup is typically finalized in early September, with any new additions expected to be announced before the season premiere.
Fineman joined Saturday Night Live in 2019 as part of the Season 45 cast alongside Bowen Yang.
She quickly became known for her range of impressions, which included Jennifer Coolidge, Timothée Chalamet, Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears and JoJo Siwa.