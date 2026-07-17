Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Chloe Fineman breaks silence on leaving 'Saturday Night Live' after 7 seasons

Chloe Fineman announced her exit from the NBC sketch comedy series after seven seasons

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Chloe Fineman breaks silence on leaving Saturday Night Live after 7 seasons
Chloe Fineman breaks silence on leaving 'Saturday Night Live' after 7 seasons

Chloe Fineman has announced her departure from Saturday Night Live after seven seasons, saying she will "miss it a lot.”

The actor-comedian took to her Instagram account to share a lengthy post to announce her exit from the NBC sketch comedy series after seven seasons.

“After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it’s time for my next chapter,” Fineman wrote in a lengthy post.

She went on to share It’s cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you’re reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt.”


Reflecting on her time at the show, Fineman praised the cast and crew, saying she was continually inspired by their creativity, talent and ability to deliver under intense time pressure.

Concluding her long post, Fineman mentioned, “It’s really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time. I’m going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I’ll never be too far away. And I swear to God, one day, sometime in the future, they WILL make lipstick for thicc dogs.”

Chloe Fineman in SNL

Fineman is the first cast member confirmed to exit SNL ahead of Season 52.

The show's lineup is typically finalized in early September, with any new additions expected to be announced before the season premiere.

Fineman joined Saturday Night Live in 2019 as part of the Season 45 cast alongside Bowen Yang.

She quickly became known for her range of impressions, which included Jennifer Coolidge, Timothée Chalamet, Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears and JoJo Siwa.

God of War faces casting shake-up as Ryan Hurst exits Kratos role after injury
God of War faces casting shake-up as Ryan Hurst exits Kratos role after injury
Gracie Abrams marks 'Daughter From Hell' album release with heartfelt note to fans
Gracie Abrams marks 'Daughter From Hell' album release with heartfelt note to fans
Kim Kardashian shares touching tribute to beloved Grandma M.J. Shannon
Kim Kardashian shares touching tribute to beloved Grandma M.J. Shannon
Kris Jenner mourns death of beloved mom Mary Jo 'M.J.' Shannon
Kris Jenner mourns death of beloved mom Mary Jo 'M.J.' Shannon
Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne team up for Mary Bronstein’s sports drama film ‘Nasty’
Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne team up for Mary Bronstein’s sports drama film ‘Nasty’
Tom Cruise sends heartfelt message to ‘The Odyssey’ cast ahead of release
Tom Cruise sends heartfelt message to ‘The Odyssey’ cast ahead of release
Taylor Swift first selfie melts heart after Travis Kelce wedding
Taylor Swift first selfie melts heart after Travis Kelce wedding
Angelina Jolie finally breaks free from Brad Pitt’s shadow as she’s ‘ready’ to leave LA
Angelina Jolie finally breaks free from Brad Pitt’s shadow as she’s ‘ready’ to leave LA
Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz take opposite approach to Taylor Swift's wedding
Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz take opposite approach to Taylor Swift's wedding
Britney Spears pregnant with third baby? Cryptic post raises eyebrows
Britney Spears pregnant with third baby? Cryptic post raises eyebrows
Julia Garner, Mark Foster part ways after 6 years of marriage, fans react
Julia Garner, Mark Foster part ways after 6 years of marriage, fans react
Zendaya gets emotional recalling Tom Holland's 'The Odyssey' surprise
Zendaya gets emotional recalling Tom Holland's 'The Odyssey' surprise

Popular News

Travis Kelce debuts wedding band on return to football training in Florida

Travis Kelce debuts wedding band on return to football training in Florida
36 minutes ago
Prince Harry offers honest reaction after England's World Cup exit

Prince Harry offers honest reaction after England's World Cup exit
4 hours ago
King Charles reveals Queen Camilla's role in Prince Harry's emotional UK return

King Charles reveals Queen Camilla's role in Prince Harry's emotional UK return

3 hours ago