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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Gracie Abrams marks 'Daughter From Hell' album release with heartfelt note to fans

The third studio album, 'Daughter From Hell,' released on Friday

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Gracie Abrams marks Daughter From Hell album release with heartfelt note to fans
Gracie Abrams marks 'Daughter From Hell' album release with heartfelt note to fans 

Gracie Abrams has officially returned to the music scene after two years! 

The That's So True hitmaker has released his third studio album, Daughter From Hell, on Friday, July 17th, on all streaming platforms.

Gracie – who kicked off her musical career by debuting at Taylor Swift's headline-grabbing Eras Tour in 2024 has now produced her independent musical collections, which ultimately won fans' hearts. 

Taking to her Instagram account, the only daughter of J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath has issued a touching message for her fans, who made her third album a successful start on the first day of its launch.

Gracie Abrams new message 

"Daughter from Hell is out! Wow. I love every single person I made this album with. We really hope you enjoy it. Thank you so much for listening. I cannot wait to see you on tour," the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter added.

Fans' reaction on popstar's new studio release 

As the new album was released, the fans rushed to the comments section, sending their heartiest wishes to the musician on the career's new achievement. 

One enthusiastic fan commented, "Everything u do is always perfect."

"Best album I’ve ever heard. I just love you," another gushed.

While a third said, "TOTALLY A STUNNING ALBUM!"

"Such an incredible and lush record. Congratulations to you and @aarondessner and @bellaicecream - Can’t wait to live this record for the rest of the year," a fourth congratulated.

A look at Gracie Abrams' career highlights 

For those unfamiliar, the release of Daughter From Hell marked Gracie's third solo album, as she last dropped her second studio album, The Secret of Us, in 2024, which was followed by its deluxe edition in 2025.  

The popstar's debut collection was Good Riddance, which she also promoted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2023. 

The new album features 16 tracks, including Look At My Life, Sober, Good Reason, Broke My Heart, What If It’s Right (feat. Marcus Mumford), Men Like You, Imaginary Friend, The Knife, Minibar, Humming, Cold Goodbyes, Afflictions, Mews, Death Wish, Daughter From Hell, and Hit the Wall. 


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