Kim Kardashian shares touching tribute to beloved Grandma M.J. Shannon

Kim Kardashian has paid an emotional tribute to her late grandmother Mary Jo "M.J." Shannon, describing her as her "forever twin" in a heartfelt farewell shared on social media.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, The Kardashians star posted a carousel of photos with her grandmother.
In the caption she wrote, "My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin..."
"You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!!" she added.
Kim went on to share, You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman. You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since. You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. “
The mother of four expressed her grief, “You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me.”
Showing her love for MJ, Kim stated, “You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!!”
She concluded, “I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol.”
Kris Jenner’s mom Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon death
Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, the mother of Kris Jenner passed away at the age of 91.
Kris also shared an emotional Instagram tribute announcing the heartbreaking news.
To note, Shannon made frequent appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians, most recently in two Season 6 episodes of the latter in 2025.