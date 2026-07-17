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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Tom Holland playfully blocks Matt Damon’s chances with Zendaya in 'The Odyssey'

Tom Holland playfully joked about his wife, Zendaya's on-screen role as the goddess Athena

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Tom Holland playfully blocks Matt Damon’s chances with Zendaya in The Odyssey
Tom Holland playfully blocks Matt Damon’s chances with Zendaya in 'The Odyssey'

Tom Holland playfully joked that Zendaya's portrayal of the goddess Athena in The Odyssey could never fall for Matt Damon's Odysseus because, as he quipped, "she's married to me."

In a new Wired interview, the Spider Man star playfully joked about his wife's on-screen role as the goddess Athena.

“Did Athena love Odysseus romantically?” recited Holland, 30, reading from submitted questions about the movie and its source material.

“No,” quipped the Spider-Man star, “because she’s married to me.”

Holland's co-stars, including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson, burst into laughter, with Damon replying, "Good answer."


When Holland asked the submitted question, “Why does Athena choose Odysseus?”

Damon responded thoughtfully, “This is difficult in the context of our movie without giving things away. Because does Athena choose Odysseus or does Odysseus choose Athena?”

He added, “Spoiler alert. That’s all we can say.”

Meanwhile, when asked about what Zendaya’s Athena teaches Holland’s Telemachus, Damon quipped, “True love.” Holland agreed: “Yeah.”

The Odyssey cast

In The Odyssey, Zendaya plays the goddess Athena, who guides Odysseus (Matt Damon) on his long journey home after the Trojan War.

Back on Ithaca, his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland) struggle to fend off persistent suitors, including Antinous (Robert Pattinson).


The Odyssey, also starring Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, John Leguizamo, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Benny Safdie and Travis Scott, is in theaters Friday.

Tom Holland and Zendaya wedding

Tom Holland recently confirmed that he and Zendaya had tied the knot, after stylist Law Roach revealed earlier this year that the wedding had already taken place. 

The couple, who first met on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, will reunite on screen this summer in The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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