Prince William, Princess Kate publicly honour Queen Camilla on her personal milestone

Prince William and Princess Kate have publicly honoured Queen Camilla following King Charles' sweet birthday nod.
The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share birthday greetings to Queen Camilla, who turned 78.
Resharing the official birthday portrait of the Queen shared by the royal family, William and Kate wrote, "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday!"
King Charles sweet message to Queen Camilla
Notably, this sweet message came after King Chalres penned a sweet message for his beloved wife.
The king wished, “Happy Birthday to The Queen!”
Buckingham Palace shared, “Her Majesty has marked her birthday with a renewed commitment to supporting children’s literacy, with the announcement that every Year 6 and P6 child across the UK will be gifted a special edition of the bestselling book ‘Impossible Creatures’ by award-winning author Katherine Rundell, this Christmas.”
They added, “Led by the National Literacy Trust, of which The Queen is Patron, the programme celebrates the National Year of Reading 2026.”
Queen Camilla birthday project
The Queen marked her birthday by reaffirming her commitment to children's literacy, announcing that every Year 6 pupil in the UK will receive a copy of Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell this Christmas through the National Literacy Trust.
Queen Camilla’s Birthday portrait
As Camilla celebrates her 79th birthday on July 17, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family also shared a beaming photo of the queen, captured last month in the State Drawing Room at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.
The Queen was pictured wearing a historic diamond and sapphire butterfly brooch, originally presented to Queen Elizabeth II at the Birmingham Spring Fair in 1977.
Queen Camilla and King Charles relationship
Camilla and King Charles, who married in 2005, first met at a polo match in 1970. After a brief romance, they remained friends, married other partners and later reunited.
Camilla shares two children, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles, with her former husband Andrew Parker Bowles.
She was officially crowned alongside King Charles during their coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2023.