Meghan Markle ditches Royal Family’s biggest nemesis after meeting King Charles

Royal Family has received first delightful update from Meghan Markle since returning to the US last week.
Just days after her warm reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House in London on Friday, July 10, an insider claimed that Meghan has finally cut ties with the British journalist and author, Omid Scobie.
As per the sources close to Prince Harry's wife, Omid - who was once believed to be one of Meghan's very close allies in the UK, has been dumped by her for not being "useful" anymore.
“There is no way Omid walked away,” one source told Rob Shuter.
“Meghan was his biggest story, his meal ticket. If someone ended this relationship, it wasn’t him,” they added.
While another insider claimed that "She has a pattern,” adding, "People are incredibly valuable until they aren’t. Once she feels she’s gotten what she needs, she cuts ties and rarely looks back."
Scobie - who has moved to Los Angeles after stepping away from royal reporting, "built a career covering Meghan", per the source.
"Walking away from your biggest story doesn’t make sense. Being pushed aside does," added the insider.
It is pertinent to mention that despite gaining popularity among Royal circles for defending the estranged daughter-in-law of King Charles, neither Omid nor Meghan has commented on the current status of their ties.
For the unversed, Omid Scobie sparked a bombshell controversy with shocking claims against two senior Royals in his 2023 book Endgame.
The Dutch version of the former journalist's bombshell book exposed that King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales were engaged in private conversations speculating about the skin color of Meghan and Harry's unborn child, Prince Archie.