Tom Brady breaks silence after slapping Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest NYC: ‘Nerd’

Tom Brady slapped Logan Paul after a WWE-style face-off and heated argument at the Fanatics Fest NYC.
The NFL legend and wrestler were beefing at the high-profile sports event in New York City on Friday, July 17, when things got a little too heated and Brady appeared to slap Paul with his throwing hand, The New York Post reported.
The unexpected moment sends Knicks’ star Karl-Anthony Towns in shock, who was alongside Brady and Paul in front of a live audience. He quickly intervenes and tries to stop them.
Tom Brady and Logan Paul's fiery exchange on social media
Following the intense face-off with the YouTuber, the former New England Patriots star slammed him on social media and called Paul "dork" and “nerd.”
Jake Paul’s elder brother also broke his silence on the incident and revealed the reason behind the heated moment.
He wrote on X, “This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me?? Horrible example for the kids. Aura -100 + Blocked. With a torn tricep.”
Reacting to the 31-year-old American influencer’s tweet, Brady penned, “I tried America… will try again next time I see this nerd.”
Logan Paul and Tom Brady beef
This is not the first time when Brady and Paul were mean to each other. Earlier in February, the boxer titled his Impaulsive podcast “Logan Paul TRASH TALKS Tom Brady" and claimed that he is more athletic than the 48-year-old who holds nearly every major NFL passing and winning record.
Paul said, “If you put me and Tom Brady up athletically, I bet I’d be more 'athletic.’ He used the word 'cute' when talking about WWE. I think in many ways, football is also cute. I’m a boxer, and you can probably put most NFL players and basketball players in a ring and they’d probably get their ass kicked by real boxers."
Before the Friday face-off, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and one of the highest-paid YouTube creators in 2017, 2018, and 2021 participated in another Fanatics event, a flag football game earlier this year.
In the game, Brady threw a football at Paul after a play ended. The boxer got mad and confronted the Fox Sports commentator, who waltzed away with a big grin.
In another instance, during a Fanatics Flag Football event in March, they ran into each other. Later, Brady teased Paul about how he played football in high school.