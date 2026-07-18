World Cup meme hall of fame: Haaland to Lamine Yamal’s kid brother

From Erling Haaland's social media domination to the controversial Trump card and Lamine Yamal's little brother Keyne going viral online.
The 2026 World Cup is about to end, with two more matches left to play.
On Saturday, France face England to secure the third-spot, while the final on Sunday will see Argentina battle it out against Spain.
It's been memorable tournament co-hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico, with plenty of moments going viral online. Some for the right reasons, others much less so.
While Japanese fans cleaning up stadiums, Scottish food requests, and Erling Haaland being a gem of a man have provided much joy, some celebrations were overshadowed by scandals even before kick off.
"Hydration" breaks
One grating concern which gained traction this year was the controversial "hydration breaks". The jarring introduction of mandatory stoppages midway through each half was presented as necessary for player welfare.
No one was convinced and fans continued to greet the four-quarter format more readily associated with American sports with loud boos.
Players and coaches spoke out against the way the games were altered by the new structure, and many called out Infantino for what they perceived to be the underlying financial motivations behind the drink break imposition.
Critics argue that they are a shameless way of inserting advertising and only function as a money-grabbing scheme.
The Trump card scandal
The outcry regarding the controversial move by FIFA to lift the ban given to the US team's star striker Folarin Balogun, following a call by Trump to Gianni Infantino, was this World Cup's biggest sporting controversy.
Balogun was set to sit out the knockout clash against Belgium after receiving a red card for stepping on the foot of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic. One phone call later, and it seemed like Trump was calling the shots.
"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. This did not go down well.
The Haaland obsession
Erling Haaland, dubbed "The Striking Viking" became THE standout player of this year's World Cup. Not just for his performances on the pitch as Norway's MVP, but for all his behind-the-scenes antics.
From his rowing celebration, general good-natured demeanour and willingness not to take himself too seriously, the player was a breath of fresh air which delighted the internet.
Haaland, Jude Bellinghum bromance
Another most viral moment of the 2026 World Cup was reunion of Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.
Haaland’s bromance with former Borussia Dortmund team-mate, England star Bellingham that garnered the most attention, as old images and clips of them together resurfaced ahead of their quarter-final match-up.
The Viking row
Goal machine Haaland led the Norway fans in their now famous Viking row following their big win over Brazil.
After 28 years waiting for a World Cup appearance, their supporters were found rowing everywhere, from Times Square (above) to cinemas back home.
Victoria Beckham turns heads at Miami
As former English captain David Beckham was seen punching the air with delight as Jude Bellingham scored to help England beat Norway in Miami, his wife, Spice Girl Victoria became queen of the World Cup meme for remaining calmly seated in the family executive box.
Comedian Jenny Johnson poked fun at her nonchalant demeanour on Instagram joking that her "energy is electric."