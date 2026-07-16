Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 15 minutes ago
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Sci-Tech

Galaxy S27 Ultra survey reveals Samsung users' biggest upgrade demand

Apple, Samsung's rival, is reportedly planning to enhance the battery life in the iPhone 18 Pro Max

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 15 minutes ago
Galaxy S27 Ultra survey reveals Samsung users biggest upgrade demand
Galaxy S27 Ultra survey reveals Samsung users' biggest upgrade demand 

The latest online survey suggests battery life is said to be one of the biggest concerns among Samsung fans ahead of the Galaxy S27 Ultra's expected launch.

Nearly 2,400 readers participated in the poll, with 58.3% identifying a larger battery as their top priority.

Samsung has kept the Ultra lineup at a 5,000mAh battery since the Galaxy S20 Ultra, while other leading players of the industry have exceeded 6,000mAh, integrating the cutting-edge technology.


Battery rumors remain uncertain

Several reports suggested the Galaxy S27 Ultra's battery has varied widely. Early rumours pointed to a 7,000mAh battery; however, they were later revised to nearly 6,000mAh, while more recent reports suggest Samsung is testing 5,600mAh or 5,800mAh options.

A credible analyst Ice Universe disputes those claims, stating there is no reliable evidence the Galaxy S27 Ultra will get an enlarged battery.

As per the tipster, the South-Korean tech giant SDI may be developing increased-capacity cells, but Samsung’s mobile division has yet to officially confirm the plans.

If the company still power the forthcoming flagship device with a battery below 6,000mAh, many fans may see the upgrade as too modest after years of little change

Apple still leads in battery life

While drawing a comparison between both the tech giants, Apple has undoubtedly emerged as a strong performer in terms of battery capacity.

Although Apple and Samsung both prioritize software optimization and chipset efficiency over dramatically larger batteries, Apple has recently held the advantage in endurance tests.

On the other hand, Apple is reportedly planning to enhance the battery life in the iPhone 18 Pro Max, combining a slightly larger battery with the A20 Pro chip and iOS 27 optimizations.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks emerge ahead of launch: Pricing, availability
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