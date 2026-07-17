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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 20 minutes ago
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North West hangs out with Kanye, Biance Censori as Kim Kardashian faces fierce backlash

North West looks nearly unrecognizable as she enjoys a day out with dad Kanye West and stepmom Bianca Censori

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 20 minutes ago
North West hangs out with Kanye, Biance Censori as Kim Kardashian faces fierce backlash
North West hangs out with Kanye, Biance Censori as Kim Kardashian faces fierce backlash

While her mum, Kim Kardashian, faces heat for posting her party snaps during a somber family moment, North West, meanwhile, was busy enjoying a day out with her dad, Kanye West, and stepmom, Bianca Censori.

On Friday, July 17, the Daily Mail reported that the 13-year-old stepped out for a shopping spree with her rapper father and his wife a day before, the same day when her mother Kim’s grandmother M.J. Shannon passed away.

During the outing, which took place on Thursday, July 16, North looked nearly unrecognizable as she traded her longer blue hair with a shorter bob and bangs.

Photographed alongside her was the Carnival rapper, who as usual, sported an all-black look, while Bianca Censori stunned in a fitted, black capri leggings and a long-sleeved black shirt.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

The trio were spotted stepping out of a black vehicle during the L.A. outing and briefly visited the store for brand H. Lorenzo.

Kim Kardashian slammed for posting party photos


North West’s appearance with Kanye West and Bianca Censori was reported around the same time her mother, Kim Kardashian, sparked outrage for posting her party snaps on Instagram.

Taking to her official social media handle, the SKIMS founder posted a carousel of glimpses showing her, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on a boat having the time of their lives, with Kendall swigging tequila. There were also pics of the rest of the fam enjoying their time on vacation.

Just minutes before Kim’s update, her mother, Kris Jenner, announced that her mum, Mary Jo aka M.J., had passed away.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

As the timing for the two posts coincided, fans slammed Kim Kardashian for sharing celebratory vacation photos just moments after her grandmother’s passing was announces, calling the timing insensitive, inappropriate, and disrespectful.

However, the mother of four later clarified that her post had been scheduled several days in advance and that she was with her family mourning the heartbreaking loss.

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