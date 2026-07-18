Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo make divorce official after 10 years together

The ‘Save Me’ singer quietly filed for divorce from ‘Dumb Blonde’ podcast host Bunnie on May 18 after 10 years of marriage

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo make divorce official after 10 years together
Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo make divorce official after 10 years together

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have officially finalized their divorce, bringing an end to their 10-year marriage.

According to TMZ, the longtime couple officially ended their marriage earlier this month, with the outlet first reporting the news on July 17.

While the settlement terms remain confidential, court documents obtained by the outlet state the pair agreed to divide their homes, vehicles, aircraft and intellectual property.


Jelly Roll will also make a confidential one-time payment to Bunnie Xo, with no future alimony claims.

To note, the Save Me singer quietly filed for divorce from Dumb Blonde podcast host Bunnie on May 18 after 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo reaction on separation news

He addressed the separation for the first time at a show in Saratoga Springs, New York, days after filing.

“Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends,” he said, adding: “She will probably be the only woman I’ll ever love the way I loved her.”

According to Jelly, “nobody cheated on nobody.”


Before Jelly Roll addressed the split publicly, Bunnie revealed on her podcast that their divorce would be finalized within weeks and said they still hoped to have a child together.

A source previously revealed that the pair have “always had a complicated dynamic,” adding that “they still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like.”

A separate insider recently shared about how Jelly was dealing with the split.

“The reality is that he will always love her, but that doesn’t mean that he wants to stay married,” the source said.

They added, “He’s in a very different place than he was when they met.”

The source noted that, for the first time, Jelly “feels healthy, focused and in control of his future.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo relationship

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo first met at one of the singer's concerts in 2015 and quickly formed a close bond.

Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo make divorce official after 10 years together

They married in August 2016 after Jelly Roll proposed to her on stage, with the couple tying the knot later that evening during a spontaneous ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez set romance rumours ablaze with new photos
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez set romance rumours ablaze with new photos
Will Smith drawn into Jada Pinkett Smith lawsuit after ex-friend’s testimony request
Will Smith drawn into Jada Pinkett Smith lawsuit after ex-friend’s testimony request
Benny Blanco's major risk for Selena Gomez reunion amid separation shocks fans
Benny Blanco's major risk for Selena Gomez reunion amid separation shocks fans
North West hangs out with Kanye, Biance Censori as Kim Kardashian faces fierce backlash
North West hangs out with Kanye, Biance Censori as Kim Kardashian faces fierce backlash
Victoria Beckham to attend Spice Girls star Mel C’s wedding to Chris Dingwall?
Victoria Beckham to attend Spice Girls star Mel C’s wedding to Chris Dingwall?
Tom Holland calls ‘The Odyssey’ an ‘epic adventure’ in new message to fans
Tom Holland calls ‘The Odyssey’ an ‘epic adventure’ in new message to fans
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez enjoy cozy stroll as rekindled romance blossoms
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez enjoy cozy stroll as rekindled romance blossoms
Brenda Fricker, Oscar-winning ‘Home Alone 2’ actress, dies at 81
Brenda Fricker, Oscar-winning ‘Home Alone 2’ actress, dies at 81
Kim Kardashian drags Lewis Hamilton in bombshell plan against Taylor Swift
Kim Kardashian drags Lewis Hamilton in bombshell plan against Taylor Swift
Zendaya shocks fans with her career break plan after marrying Tom Holland
Zendaya shocks fans with her career break plan after marrying Tom Holland
Inside Matt Damon's stunning transformation for 'The Odyssey' as film hits theatres
Inside Matt Damon's stunning transformation for 'The Odyssey' as film hits theatres
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already broke up? Viral post sparks online frenzy
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already broke up? Viral post sparks online frenzy

Popular News

Ivanka Trump shares emotional post after Dua Lipa’s resort criticism: ‘Kindness’

Ivanka Trump shares emotional post after Dua Lipa’s resort criticism: ‘Kindness’

an hour ago
Messi opens up about ‘crazy’ photo with baby Lamine Yamal ahead of final face-off

Messi opens up about ‘crazy’ photo with baby Lamine Yamal ahead of final face-off
3 hours ago
Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion

Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion
4 hours ago