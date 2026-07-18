Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo make divorce official after 10 years together

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have officially finalized their divorce, bringing an end to their 10-year marriage.
According to TMZ, the longtime couple officially ended their marriage earlier this month, with the outlet first reporting the news on July 17.
While the settlement terms remain confidential, court documents obtained by the outlet state the pair agreed to divide their homes, vehicles, aircraft and intellectual property.
Jelly Roll will also make a confidential one-time payment to Bunnie Xo, with no future alimony claims.
To note, the Save Me singer quietly filed for divorce from Dumb Blonde podcast host Bunnie on May 18 after 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo reaction on separation news
He addressed the separation for the first time at a show in Saratoga Springs, New York, days after filing.
“Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends,” he said, adding: “She will probably be the only woman I’ll ever love the way I loved her.”
According to Jelly, “nobody cheated on nobody.”
Before Jelly Roll addressed the split publicly, Bunnie revealed on her podcast that their divorce would be finalized within weeks and said they still hoped to have a child together.
A source previously revealed that the pair have “always had a complicated dynamic,” adding that “they still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like.”
A separate insider recently shared about how Jelly was dealing with the split.
“The reality is that he will always love her, but that doesn’t mean that he wants to stay married,” the source said.
They added, “He’s in a very different place than he was when they met.”
The source noted that, for the first time, Jelly “feels healthy, focused and in control of his future.”
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo relationship
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo first met at one of the singer's concerts in 2015 and quickly formed a close bond.
They married in August 2016 after Jelly Roll proposed to her on stage, with the couple tying the knot later that evening during a spontaneous ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.