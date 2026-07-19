Mel C ties the knot with Chris Dingwall in enchanting countryside wedding

Mel C has finally said “I do” to Chris Dingwall!
On Saturday, July 18, the 52-year-old Spice Girls alum, aka Sporty Spice, tied the knot with her Australian model boyfriend in a dreamy countryside wedding at the Country House Cumbria in England.
According to the Daily Mail, the English singer-songwriter’s 17-year-old daughter Scarlett, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Thomas Starr, served as her bridesmaid.
The intimate ceremony was attended by Mel C’s Spice Girls group mates Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Halliwell. However, Victoria Beckham was noticeably absent from the nuptials.
Although Beckham could not make it to the ceremony as she was in the US with her husband, David Beckham, for the 2026 World Cup, she still played a significant role in her pal’s wedding through a heartfelt gesture.
The fashion designer left her mark on Mel C’s big day by creating her gorgeous wedding gown.
“It was a gift from Victoria, they are really close. Victoria would have loved to have been there if she could,” one source shared as another added, “It was her great pleasure to make the dress for Mel.”
Meanwhile, a third insider shared that Mel C and Chris Dingwall wanted an “intimate” wedding, surrounded by their closest friends and family only.
“Mel and Chris wanted an understated wedding, she didn’t want a big flashy day but something smaller and very classy. Mel swore she would never get married, having a big do wasn’t really for her,” they stated.
The tipster added, “It is the perfect venue for them, totally out of the way but in the most beautiful place and everyone had the most fantastic time.”
Mel C and Chris Dingwall relationship
Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, has been dating Australian businessman and property developer Chris Dingwall since 2024.
Since the beginning of their romance, the couple have largely kept their love life out of the public eye, choosing to maintain a private relationship.
The lovebirds made their first public appearance together in 2025 and since then have occasionally been spotted attending events and spending time together, but have rarely spoken publicly about their relationship.