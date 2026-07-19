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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Matty Healy and Gabriette Bechtel's fairytale wedding ignites online firestorm

Gabriette Bechtel and Matty Healy tie the knot in a romantic sunset ceremony at Madonna's former Hollywood Hills estate

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Matty Healy and Gabriette Bechtels fairytale wedding ignites online firestorm
Matty Healy and Gabriette Bechtel's fairytale wedding ignites online firestorm  

Matty Healy and Gabriette Bechtel are now officially off the market! 

Taylor Swift's former boyfriend walked down the aisle with his model fiancée in a romantic sunset wedding ceremony on Saturday, July 18th.

Matty and Gabriette – who arrived in Los Angeles in a car as they posed for the camera to celebrate their wedding rehearsals are now married.

The two said "I do" in front of closed family members and industry fellows at superstar Madonna's former Hollywood Hills estate.

Matty Healy ties the knot with Gabriette Bechtel 

In the viral footage from the event, Matty – who dated Taylor Swift for a month- is seen kissing Gabriette as they set to begin a new chapter of their lives.

Why fans' criticized Matty Healy on his big day? 

Despite delaying his marriage a few weeks after his former pop star flame’s wedding with Travis Kelce, The 1975’s frontman received online heat as fans criticised him for outshining his ex's marriage.

One slammed, "I like how he gets married right after his ex."

"Entire wedding broadcast live is what is actually tacky," another bashed.

A third mocked him for wiping his tears, stating, "Wiping his tears." 

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift's relationship only lasted for a month, but fans have dragged their breakup to the present day, due to their years-long "situationship."

Inside Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship and years of situation ship  

Before being abruptly separated, the two musicians had been linked as friends and casual flirts back in 2014.

However, Matty has become a subject of online heat due to his controversial public remarks about Taylor, and after the 14 Grammy-winning musician reflected the intense and complex dynamics with her former beau in her 2024 studio album, The Tortured Poets, leaving fans in a fury.

Well, Taylor Swift – who is due to drop her much-awaited wedding pictures with Travis Kelce after their high-profile marriage at Madison Square Garden – has not reacted to Matty Healy and Gabrielle’s wedding, which took place a few weeks after hers. 


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