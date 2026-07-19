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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Jennifer Finch dies at 59, just four days after revealing grueling health battle

Rock band L7 bassist Jennifer Finch passes away at age 59 after battling a major health issue

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Jennifer Finch dies at 59, just four days after revealing grueling health battle
Jennifer Finch dies at 59, just four days after revealing grueling health battle

Jennifer Finch has left L7 and fans mourning.

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Sunday, July 19, L7 bandmates Donita Sparks, Suzi Gardner, and Demetra “Dee” Plakas released a heartbreaking statement, announcing the death of their fellow star Finch.

Finch, who was a beloved ‘90s rock icon, died at the age of 59 after a challenging and prolonged battle with brain cancer.

“With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away today. She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide. We love you Jennifer,” read the tribute.


The band also issued a somber statement through their representative, stating, “We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever.”

“Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend,” they added.

This heartbreaking news comes just four days after Jennifer Finch went public with her tragic health issue, revealing that she was fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer.

P.C. GoFundMe
P.C. GoFundMe

Notably, the bassist had undergone multiple surgeries to cure the fatal disease, but had no luck. The procedures left her with severe physical limitations, and she required extensive medical care afterward.

About Jennifer Finch

Born on August 5, 1966, Jennifer Finch was an American musician, designer, and photographer, well-known as the bassist of the ‘80s punk rock band L7.

About L7

L7
L7

L7 is an American rock band founded in Los Angeles, California, first active from 1985 to 2001 and re-formed in 2014.

The band, which now includes Suzi Gardner, Donita Sparks, Dee Plakas, released seven studio albums and has toured widely in the US, Europe, Japan, Australia, and South America.

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