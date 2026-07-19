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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Charli XCX serves looks in black at Taylor Swift’s ex Matty Healy wedding

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Matty Healy marries Gabbriette Bechtel just two weeks after pop star’s wedding to Travis Kelce

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Charli XCX serves looks in black at Taylor Swift’s ex Matty Healy wedding
Charli XCX serves looks in black at Taylor Swift’s ex Matty Healy wedding

Charli XCX was a sight to behold in black.

On Saturday, July 18, Matty Healy tied the knot with Gabbriette Bechtel in an intimate star-studded ceremony at Castillo del Lago in the Hollywood Hills.

The newlyweds’ star-studded guest list also included Swift’s rumored rival, Charli XCX, who was accompanied by her husband, George Daniel.

In a post shared by Just Jared on Instagram, the Brat hitmaker can be seen serving looks in a striking black ensemble as she arrived at the venue to attend the nuptials.

For the ceremony, Charli slipped into a sleeveless, figure-hugging black maxi dress featuring cascading ruffle details down the front and a knotted waist that accentuated her silhouette.


Her gorgeous gown also includes a flowing chiffon-style skirt with a long train that was elevated with a thigh-high slit, adding a touch of gothic romance to the look.

The 33-year-old British singer paired her stunning attire with pointed black heels and carried a matching black clutch, keeping her accessories minimal.

Meanwhile, a pair of oversized rectangular sunglasses added a stylish touch to her look.

With minimal jewelry and natural-looking makeup, CharlI XCX let her mesmerizing gown take center stage.

The star-studded ceremony also saw Anastasia Karanikolaou, Fai Khadra, Alex Consani, Devon Lee Carlson and her fiancé, Duke Nicholson, Sydney Lynn Carlson, Tyrell Hampton, Alex O’Connor and Quenlin Blackwell in attendance.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Fresh off her breakup from Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years, Taylor Swift began dating Matty Healy, frontman of The 1975, in May 2023.

However, their relationship lasted only about a month before they split in June.

Shortly after their breakup, Swift started dating NFL star Travis Kelce, with whom she tied the knot earlier this month on July 3, 2026.

Taylor Swift and Charli XCX beef


Although Taylor Swift and Charli XCX have never publicly admitted of having a personal rift, fans have long speculated about tensions between them.

During the Cruel Summer singer’s Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, Charli opened one of her concerts but later said the experience made her feel like she was “getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds,” a comment that sparked massive backlash from Swifties.

The rift rumors fueled in 2024 when many believed Charli’s hit album Brat and some of its songs contained cryptic references to the Blank Space hitmaker.

In 2025, Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which includes a track titled Actually Romantic. Fans interpreted that the song is a possible response to Charli, reigniting speculation about a hidden feud.

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