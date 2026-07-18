Kelly Osbourne unveils striking new look following weight-loss backlash

Kelly Osbourne has surprised fans with her new transformation, showcasing her voluminous hair and a natural makeup-free appearance as she moves on after receiving backlash over her weight loss journey.
The 41-year-old television personality shared her Instagram Stories wearing a black slip dress accessorized with gold jewelry while underscoring pieces from her archival wardrobe.
Shortly after the video went viral, fans quickly reacted to her refreshed appearance.
Friend says Kelly is "back to her best"
The post comes weeks after Kelly's longtime friend, DJ Fat Tony, addressed speculation surrounding her dramatic weight loss.
While speaking to The Telegraph, he claimed Kelly consumed weight-loss medications not to only lose weight but to assist manage some personal challenges, adding that she has been elevating herself and is now "back to her best."
His comments followed widespread online debate over Kelly's appearance after her dramatic transformation.
Kelly previously addressed online criticism
Earlier this year, Kelly reacted to significant backlash after her appearance at the Brit Awards, where she attended to accept a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.
She revealed that she had been struggling with grief after her father's death and said the emotional toll had affected her appetite.
Notably, she also shared a tearful tribute in loving memory of her late father on first father’s day after losing her dad.
Kelly criticized online trolls for making hurtful remarks during an emotionally challenging time of her life, saying she felt she had been "dehumanised" while coping with personal loss.
Kelly Osbourne remains focused on healing
Kelly has explained that she was experiencing one of the hardest times of her life and urged people to show extra compassion rather than judging others.
Her new post suggests she is seemingly moving on in her life.