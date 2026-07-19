Justin Bieber builds hype for 2026 FIFA World Cup with surprise performance at Fanatic Fest  

Justin Bieber has delivered a surprise performance at 2026 Fanatic Fest before he headlines the much-awaited FIFA World Cup halftime show.
The Yummy hitmaker made a special appearance at the massive sports and pop culture convention held at the Jacob Javits Centre in New York City.
Bieber, 32, practised and checked his vocals before he took the stage to perform alongside Shakira, Madonna and others at the FIFA World Cup, which is set to take place on Sunday, July 19th.
Hailey Bieber’s husband surprised fans as he performed a few songs, as he tore off his shirt while showing off his abs, wearing his signature sunglasses and yellow cap.
Fans react to Justin Bieber's surprise gig
In the viral footage, the Grammy-winning musician urged his fans, "New York City, make some noise," as he sang the title track of his latest music album, Swag, which he launched last year.
He was also seen making his NWO-themed entrance at the Fanatics Festival, with fans reacting on Reddit, as one user said, "This just reminds me that Bieber almost wrestled at Summerslam one year."
"I like the part where the song he sang didn’t really fit the vibe, then he started stripping, and the girls started losing their minds," another mocked Bieber.
A third Reddit user commented, "The song he's singing is a banger. His best work in my opinion."
Justin Bieber's performance at 2026 FIFA World Cup
This surprise performance came just one day before Justin Bieber set to create history with his iconic live performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to media reports, the final, which is set to take place at New Jersey Stadium, is closing out the tournament with a spectacular ceremony which will feature musicians and celebrities.
Apart from Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed will attend the final between Argentina and Spain.
Shakira, Madonna, BTS, and others also lined up to perform at the highly anticipated FIFA final.