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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 9 minutes ago
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Prince Harry’s ‘biggest mistake’ reemerges after Meghan Markle joins King Charles reunion

Meghan Markle recently joined Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet’s reunion with King Charles in UK

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 9 minutes ago
Prince Harry’s ‘biggest mistake’ reemerges after Meghan Markle joins King Charles reunion
Prince Harry’s ‘biggest mistake’ reemerges after Meghan Markle joins King Charles reunion

Prince Harry’s “biggest mistake” has once again made headline after a major royal reunion.

Recently, the Duke of Sussex reunited with his estranged father, King Charles III, at Highgrove House during the monarch’s long-awaited reunion with his youngest grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The meeting was also joined by the duke’s wife Meghan Markle, who discreetly visited the UK with her and Harry’s kids for the first time since 2022.

Days after the secret meeting at Charles’ estate, Prince Harry’s admission about his “biggest mistake” which he made in third episode of his and the Duchess of Sussex’s 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, made its way back to the headlines.

Harry & Meghan


In the episode, the father of two described his 2005 Nazi uniform costume as a “poor choice” that had a lasting impact on him.

The duke’s 2023 bombshell memoir, Spare, claimed that Prince William and Princess Kate laughed when they saw the outfit, but he faced widespread criticism after a photo of him wearing the Nazi-themed costume was published.

He later apologized on the matter, saying sorry for causing offence.

Speaking on the series, Harry said it was “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. All I wanted to do was make it right. I sat down and spoke to the Chief Rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me.”

“I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could have just ignored it and gone on and made the same mistakes over and over again in my life. But I learned from that,” he added.

Meghan Markle joins King Charles’ reunion with Archie and Lilibet


Prince Harry’s statement about his “biggest mistake” reemerged after his wife, Meghan Markle’s recent reunion with King Charles.

In its new report, Express UK noted that the Duchess of Sussex had a major motive behind her attendance at the monarch’s reunion with Archie and Lilibet.

It was shared that the likely reason the As Ever founder was also at the meeting was to support her husband and to be with Archie and Lilibet at the unfamiliar location.

Speaking on The Times' podcast The Royals, royal editor Roya Nikkhah said: "I suspect that she was there more to support Harry and be with the kids in a new environment."

Sources close to Meghan and Harry told Vanity Fair that the meeting was “completely cloak-and-dagger, orchestrated by the King,” adding, "The King wanted to see Harry and the children. A time was agreed for the Sussexes to come to Highgrove on Friday afternoon, and it was uncharacteristically last-minute for the King. Everyone was sworn to secrecy so that the meeting could remain private."

"[Meghan and Harry] are keeping the meeting top secret. They haven’t said anything to anyone. The agreement was made before they met the king that nothing would be shared—no photos, no details. It was a top-secret arrangement, and they pulled it off, and frankly, they are delighted about that. They were at Highgrove for an hour or so, but don’t expect to hear anything about what was said,” the insiders added.

Prince Harry visited the UK in July 2026 to kick off the one-year countdown to the highly anticipated Invictus Games 2027, set to take place in Birmingham.

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