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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Princess Charlene and Prince Albert make dazzling appearance at special royal gala

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene attend the 77th Monaco Red Cross Gala for special reason

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert make dazzling appearance at special royal gala
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert make dazzling appearance at special royal gala  

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco from the royal family have attended a special royal gala. 

The royal couple dazzled at the 77th Monaco Red Cross Gala as they officially opened the dance floor to the tunes of Barry White’s I’ve Got So Much to Give.

After the star-studded event, the official Instagram account of the Serene Highnesses released an exclusive glimpse with a brief note.

"This Saturday, July 18th, LL.AA.SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, respectively President and Vice-President of the Monégasque Red Cross, attended the 77th edition of the Gala of the Monègasque Red Cross held in the mythical Hall of Stars of Sporting Monte-Carlo," the statement read.

They continued explaining the motive behind the occasion, as it shows "solidarity in the Principality" and it also highlights the actions carried out every day by the Monaco Red Cross and pays tribute to the generosity of its donors.

"The guests could, on this occasion, enjoy a dinner imagined by the triple-starred Chef Marcel Ravin, made by Chef Thierry Saez Manzanares, Chef of Sporting Monte-Carlo, before enjoying a dessert signed by Cédric Grolet," they added.

Princess Charlene's look at royal gala 

For Her Serene Highness, she made a stunning appearance in a custom, asymmetrical champagne-gold Elie Saab gown.

Prince Albert's outfit 

Albert wore a white dinner jacket paired with a crisp white shirt, black dress trousers, and a formal bow tie.

Who is Camille Gottlieb? 

Apart from the royal pair, Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Camille Gottlieb was at the 77th Monaco Red Cross Gala over the weekend.

The 28-year-old royal member is the youngest daughter of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and Jean-Raymond Gottlieb, a former palace security guard.

She is widely recognised for her striking resemblance to the late Hollywood icon, Grace Kelly.

However, her parents never married; she is not in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne. 

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