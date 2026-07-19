Prince Harry braces for fresh clash to bring Archie, Lilibet closer to King Charles

Prince Harry is eyeing a major move to bring his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, closer to their grandpa, King Charles III.
After a recent reunion between the kids and the monarch, the Duke of Sussex is said to be bracing for a fresh legal clash in a bid to make more such meetings possible.
According to GB News’ Sunday, July 19 report, Harry is determined to continue his fight for taxpayer-funded security after the “emotional” meeting with Charles, during which both father and son expressed a desire to organize additional meetings in the coming months.
It was also noted that Harry is “keen to facilitate” more opportunities for the 77-year-old king to see his grandchildren, whom he met for the first time this month since 2022.
Speaking to The Mirror, Prince Harry’s spokesperson said, "The Duke continues to make the case that he and his family face an enduring security risk by virtue of the circumstances of his birth and his membership of the Royal Family.”
They continued, "The threats that existed while he was a working member of the institution did not simply vanish when he stepped back from official duties six years ago. They remain, and the most recent threat assessment underscores the continuing nature of those risks."
Prince Harry’s upcoming visits to the UK
Prince Harry is now scheduled to return to the United Kingdom in September for the annual WellChild Awards.
The father of two is also set to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, for which he kicked off the one-year countdown earlier this month.
At the 2027 sports event, Harry is expected to be joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.