Prince Edward's phone call to ex- girlfriend uncovers unexpected moment

Prince Edward's private phone call with a former girlfriend has resurfaced, revealing an unexpected exchange that has drawn fresh attention to the royal's past relationship.
Ruthie Henshall contacted Prince Edward before the release of her memoir to tell him about its contents and received a warm response.
The West End star, who had a secret five-year romance with the royal, called him after signing a deal for The Showgirl and the Prince.
While conversing with Hello, A Right Royal Podcast, Henshall revealed: "I called Edward up, and I said, 'Look, I need to give you a heads up.' And he said, 'Thank you for giving me the heads up. You know, you have every right to tell your story.'"
"It was a real relationship, even if it was kept a secret," she explained, before adding, "We were very much in love and could not put each other down."
Henshall stressed that her memoir is not a sensational account of her romance with Prince Edward.
According to her, Edward knew she was unwilling to give up her career on the stage, which helped sustain their relationship.
"I started doing She Loves Me, and he met Sophie," she shared, before saying, "And then, so we could actually let go."
Ruthie Henshall and Prince Edward remained close after split
Despite marrying other people and starting families, Henshall and Edward have remained close, with the duke continuing to reach out to her every year on a significant date.
"He still calls me every year on my birthday because his birthday is two days after mine," she said.
Henshall mentioned, "So he has called me every single year on my birthday without fail, including this year."
Ruthie Henshall and Prince Edward relationship
Ruthie Henshall and Prince Edward had a passionate, secret five-year romantic relationship that lasted from 1988 to 1993