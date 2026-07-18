Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Meghan Markle new milestone sparks Hollywood outcry: ‘won’t silence the critics’

Meghan Markle leaves Hollywood bigwigs ‘scratching their heads’ with unexpected win

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Meghan Markle new milestone sparks Hollywood outcry: ‘won’t silence the critics’
Meghan Markle new milestone sparks Hollywood outcry: ‘won’t silence the critics’

Meghan Markle – who marked her territory in Hollywood with popular show, Suits, years ago is seemingly proving that she is back with a bang.

Last week – when Meghan was already in the limelight due to her long overdue meet up with Prince Harry’s father, King Charles amid UK trip, the Primetime Emmy Awards 2026 announced their nominations, with a delightful surprise for the Duchess of Sussex.

Per the official list released by Emmys, the As Ever founder’s Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program.

This special honour may have come as a major breakthrough in Meghan’s Hollywood career, but, it did not sit well in Hollywood circles, leaving them convinced that this nomination has put Emmys credibility in jeopardy.

“The Emmys have been accused of chasing buzz instead of excellence for years,” on TV source told Rob Shuter.

“This nomination won’t silence those critics—it hands them fresh ammunition,” they added.

The insider explained how Meghan’s global fame subsided the fact that her Netflix series failed to garner good reviews.

“Award shows are fighting for attention,” claimed another source, adding, “Putting Meghan Markle on the red carpet guarantees global coverage. That’s a bigger win for the Emmys than recognizing a series that never became a cultural phenomenon.”

As per the source, this nomination has also raised question on Netflix that “If this was truly Emmy-caliber television, why wasn’t the streaming giant doing everything possible to keep it alive?”

Referring to Meghan’s reaction over this achievement as she turned to her Instagram account to thank her cooking series team and Netflix, the insider claimed, “Nobody’s debating the show.”

“They’re debating the credibility of the Emmys. Every awards season there’s one nomination that leaves Hollywood scratching its head. This year’s conversation is Meghan,” added the source.

Inside Princess Anne's special meeting with senior Thai royal during state visit
Inside Princess Anne's special meeting with senior Thai royal during state visit
Prince Edward's phone call to ex- girlfriend uncovers unexpected moment
Prince Edward's phone call to ex- girlfriend uncovers unexpected moment
Queen Camilla forced to swallow bitter pill to prevent King Charles 'heartbreak'
Queen Camilla forced to swallow bitter pill to prevent King Charles 'heartbreak'
Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion
Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion
Buckingham Palace lauds Princess Anne’s Thailand mission to strengthen ties
Buckingham Palace lauds Princess Anne’s Thailand mission to strengthen ties
Queen Camilla shares warm response after Prince William, Princess Kate’s birthday wish
Queen Camilla shares warm response after Prince William, Princess Kate’s birthday wish
Meghan Markle ditches Royal Family’s biggest nemesis after meeting King Charles
Meghan Markle ditches Royal Family’s biggest nemesis after meeting King Charles
Prince William, Princess Kate publicly honour Queen Camilla on her personal milestone
Prince William, Princess Kate publicly honour Queen Camilla on her personal milestone
King Charles announces exciting gift in Queen Camilla’s 79th birthday tribute
King Charles announces exciting gift in Queen Camilla’s 79th birthday tribute
Prince Harry resonates with William's 'sadness' in first public appearance after King Charles meeting
Prince Harry resonates with William's 'sadness' in first public appearance after King Charles meeting
Prince William competes with Meghan Markle for same honour as major event nears
Prince William competes with Meghan Markle for same honour as major event nears
King Charles reveals Queen Camilla's role in Prince Harry's emotional UK return
King Charles reveals Queen Camilla's role in Prince Harry's emotional UK return

Popular News

Inside Princess Anne's special meeting with senior Thai royal during state visit

Inside Princess Anne's special meeting with senior Thai royal during state visit

2 hours ago
China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley

China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley
an hour ago
Jennifer Garner shares honest take on Ben Affleck years after divorce

Jennifer Garner shares honest take on Ben Affleck years after divorce
3 hours ago