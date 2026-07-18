Meghan Markle new milestone sparks Hollywood outcry: ‘won’t silence the critics’

Meghan Markle – who marked her territory in Hollywood with popular show, Suits, years ago is seemingly proving that she is back with a bang.
Last week – when Meghan was already in the limelight due to her long overdue meet up with Prince Harry’s father, King Charles amid UK trip, the Primetime Emmy Awards 2026 announced their nominations, with a delightful surprise for the Duchess of Sussex.
Per the official list released by Emmys, the As Ever founder’s Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program.
This special honour may have come as a major breakthrough in Meghan’s Hollywood career, but, it did not sit well in Hollywood circles, leaving them convinced that this nomination has put Emmys credibility in jeopardy.
“The Emmys have been accused of chasing buzz instead of excellence for years,” on TV source told Rob Shuter.
“This nomination won’t silence those critics—it hands them fresh ammunition,” they added.
The insider explained how Meghan’s global fame subsided the fact that her Netflix series failed to garner good reviews.
“Award shows are fighting for attention,” claimed another source, adding, “Putting Meghan Markle on the red carpet guarantees global coverage. That’s a bigger win for the Emmys than recognizing a series that never became a cultural phenomenon.”
As per the source, this nomination has also raised question on Netflix that “If this was truly Emmy-caliber television, why wasn’t the streaming giant doing everything possible to keep it alive?”
Referring to Meghan’s reaction over this achievement as she turned to her Instagram account to thank her cooking series team and Netflix, the insider claimed, “Nobody’s debating the show.”
“They’re debating the credibility of the Emmys. Every awards season there’s one nomination that leaves Hollywood scratching its head. This year’s conversation is Meghan,” added the source.