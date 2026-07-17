Buckingham Palace lauds Princess Anne’s Thailand mission to strengthen ties

Princess Anne made King Charles proud with her impactful Asia tour.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 17, Buckingham Palace shared about the Princess Royal’s visit to Thailand, lauding her efforts to strengthen the UK’s relations with South Korea and Thailand.
Alongside a carousel of photos from Anne’s engagements in the country, the Royals penned, “The Princess Royal is in Thailand! he Princess and Sir Tim Laurence celebrated the UK’s relationship with Thailand.”
Sharing about her engagements, King Charles’s office noted that the 75-year-old kicked off the visit by attending “a youth development event ‘Play for Change’ at Chumchonmoobanpattana school, sponsored by Save the Children and Liverpool Football Club Foundation.”
“HRH met children from across Thailand who face barriers to equal opportunities, including children from refugee and migrant backgrounds, and communities facing challenges in Bangkok,” the caption continued.
During the visit, Princess Anne had an audience with Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House, the official office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
Joined by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal also attended the British Embassy’s annual King’s Birthday Party, where she met guests from British businesses, Thai companies and investors, and Thai Ministers.
“At Chulalongkorn University, The Princess met Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on a visit to highlight the role of women in science and technology,” the palace further shared, adding, “The Princess was driven around campus in an electric tuk-tuk!”
King Charles’s sister also paid a visit to the National Museum, where she viewed an exhibition on UK-Thailand diplomatic relations.
At the museum, Anne also saw the collection of ceremonial chariots which are under renovation ahead of being used for the funerals of the late Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, and the late Princess Bajrakitiyabha.
As the two-day trip neared conclusion, Princess Anne and Sir Tim marked their attendance at the National Theatre of Thailand, where they watched a Royal Variety Performance, and met performers after the show.
Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence’s Asia Tour
Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, embarked on a five-day Asia Tour on Monday, July 13, 2026.
During the visit, the Princess Royal spent three days in South Korea, from July 13 to 15, and stayed two days in Thailand on July 16 and 17.