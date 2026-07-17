Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Queen Camilla shares warm response after Prince William, Princess Kate’s birthday wish

Prince William and Princess Kate rang in Queen Camilla’s 79th birthday with heartfelt message

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Queen Camilla shares warm response after Prince William, Princess Kate’s birthday wish
Queen Camilla shares warm response after Prince William, Princess Kate’s birthday wish

Queen Camilla has shared a sweet message on her special day.

On Friday, July 17, the British Queen Consort celebrated her 79th birthday and received loving tributes from the Royal Family, Prince William, Princess Kate, and fans.

After receiving all the love from her family and fans, the Queen shared a warm response by saying thanks in Royal Family’s Instagram post.

“Thank you for all the kind wishes on Her Majesty’s 79th birthday,” read the caption, which was accompanied by a beaming photo of Camilla in an elegant royal blue ensemble.


Prince William and Princess Kate’s birthday wish for Queen Camilla

Taking to the Stories of their joint Instagram handle, the Prince and Princess of Wales re-posted the Royal Family’s post about Queen Camilla’s birthday and rang in her special day with a sweet wish.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Brithday!” wrote the future king and queen.

P.C. Instagran
P.C. Instagran

King Charles makes special announcement on Queen Camilla’s birthday

On the Instagram account of the Royal Family on Friday, July 17, King Charles marked his beloved wife’s birthday with a loving tribute, writing, “Happy Birthday to The Queen!”

He also made a major announcement to make Camilla’s day even more special by announcing an exciting gift.

“Her Majesty has marked her birthday with a renewed commitment to supporting children’s literacy, with the announcement that every Year 6 and P6 child across the UK will be gifted a special edition of the bestselling book ‘Impossible Creatures’ by award-winning author Katherine Rundell, this Christmas,” stated the caption.


It continued, “Led by the National Literacy Trust, of which The Queen is Patron, the programme celebrates the National Year of Reading 2026.”

About Queen Camilla

Born on July 17, 1947, Camilla is the Queen of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms as the wife of King Charles III.

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