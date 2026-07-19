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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Prince William joins Emmy Awards race after Meghan Markle's big nod: Here's why

The Prince of Wales outshines Meghan Markle in 2026 Emmy nominations

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Prince William joins Emmy Awards race after Meghan Markles big nod: Heres why
Prince William joins Emmy Awards race after Meghan Markle's big nod: Here's why  

Days after the high-profile reunion of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and King Charles III, Prince William has made an unexpected entry to the 2026 Emmys nominations.

Highlighting his presence, which was reportedly snubbed during the "off-camera" royal meeting with the Sussexes last week, The Prince of Wales has somehow managed to join the Duchess of Sussex in the Emmys nominations list.

As the awards' organisers announced the nominations earlier this week, a bombshell report suggested that Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveller With Eugene Levy’s one episode where the future King was featured has earned not one but two Emmy nominations.

Prince William enters Emmys race? 

Fans believed the season scored the recognition due to William, 45, as the show received the nod for an Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

Last year in October, the eldest son of His Majesty was interviewed by Eugene Levy, in which His Royal Highness candidly spoke about the challenges his family had faced due to his wife, Princess Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

At the time, the episode went viral as Prince William showed his light-hearted side as he sent the Apple TV+ host an invitation to visit Windsor Castle afterwards; the prince himself received his guest as he arrived on an electric scooter and gave the actor a tour of the grounds.

In the now-nominated episode, William also talked about how his life has changed after his father received a cancer diagnosis, showing his affection and care for his cancer-stricken father.

King Charles left out Prince William out of Harry, Meghan's off camera reunion 

Despite expressing King Charles' importance in his life, his father has reportedly kept him in the dark when he recently reunited with his distant grandchildren, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five and their parents.

Meghan Markle's Emmy nomination 

After the reunion, Meghan Markle, who expressed disappointment after the royal meeting due to the "off-camera" reunion, received an Emmy nod for her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

However, the Duchess of Sussex's only shining moment was also outshone by William, after his featured episode helped Apple TV+ earn two Emmy nominations. 

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