Queen Camilla forced to swallow bitter pill to prevent King Charles 'heartbreak'

Queen Camilla has come to terms with King Charles’ decision to make peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is reportedly ready to support the monarch in it.
Just days after Charles’ hosted The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Highgrove House during the couple’s UK trip with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – an insider has shared a relieving update on the reconciliation efforts between the Palace and Sussexes.
Camilla’s presence at the crown estate during the “one-hour” long meeting between Harry’s family and the King already proved that the Queen holds a very prominent position in her husband’s life.
Explaining the significance of Camilla’s presence during Harry and Meghan’s reunion with Charles, Royal expert, Roya Nikkah said, “Camilla's presence matters to Charles, she is his rock and smooths any bumps in the road.”
Now the Palace insiders are claiming that her Majesty has decided to swallow a bitter pill and forgive the duke, despite whatever he said about her in his controversial memoir, Spare.
Per the sources, Camilla is making this sacrifice for the love of King in her heart as she wants to protect him from any heartbreak now.
“She’s watched this family fracture in public, and if there’s a chance to heal it, she’ll stand behind her husband,” an insider told Rob Shutter.
They clarified, “But forgiveness doesn’t erase memory, and she hasn’t forgotten what Harry has said and done.”
The source further noted that “She’s convinced Harry could turn on the family again the moment things don’t go his way.”
While another tipster confirmed that “Her priority is protecting the King from another round of heartbreak. She won’t let Charles be blindsided twice.”