Yami Gautam wins Best Actor National Film Award for ‘Article 370’: ‘Honored’

Yami Gautam is a National Film Award winner!
At the 72nd National Film Awards, held on Saturday, July 18, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, the Haq actress bagged the prestigious award for Best Actor (Female) for her stellar performance in 2024 Hindi-language political action thriller film, Article 370.
Taking to her official Instagram account shortly after the esteemed recognition, the 37-year-old Indian actress penned a heartfelt note, expressing “immense gratitude and humility” and noting that it is an “honour I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
Alongside a poster of the movie, Gautam penned, “Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
The Dhoom Dhaam actress continued, “For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema.”
“It is a dream I have carried in my heart for years and today, I receive it with immense gratitude and humility,” she added.
Yami Gautam went on to reflect that Article 370 had never been “just another film” for her as she considered it a story she “deeply believed in.”
The actress also expressed that winning the recognition was even more special as Article 370 was her home production.
Thanking the jury for the recognition, Gautam credited the director, cast, crew and audiences for their supports, adding that meaningful stories always connect with people.
“To my family, my team, my well-wishers and everyone who believed in me through every high and every low, thank you. Your faith gave me the strength to keep moving forward, even when the destination seemed far away,” the statement continued.
In the note, the Kaabil star also said that the award marked not the end of a dream but the beginning of a greater responsibility.
“Dreams do come true but only when passion refuses to give up. This one’s for every dreamer who is still waiting for their moment. Never stop believing,” she concluded.
About Article 370
Released on February 23, 2024, Article 370 is a Hindi-language political action thriller film starring Yami Gautam and Priya Mani.
As per IMDb, the movie centers on, “Ahead of a major constitutional decision, special agent Zooni Haksar is tasked with a secret mission to quell violence in a conflict-ridden region.”
The movie has won 5 major accolades, including IIFA Award, Filmfare Award, and National Film Award.