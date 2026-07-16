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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Ranbir Kapoor to attend 'Ramayana' trailer launch despite health scare: What Happened?

The 'Animal' actor is gearing up to attend an event linked to 'Ramayana' trailer launch in Delhi

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor to attend Ramayana trailer launch despite health scare: What Happened?
Ranbir Kapoor to attend 'Ramayana' trailer launch despite health scare: What Happened?

Ranbir Kapoor is set to attend the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event in Delhi despite reportedly contracting conjunctivitis.

A source has informed local outlets that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was infected after his daughter, Raha Kapoor, caught the eye infection.

Ranbir Kapoor to take precautions at Delhi event

Ranbir is expected to wear black glasses as a precaution as the team prepares to unveil exciting details of Nitesh Tiwari's film at Bharat Mandapam on July 18.

The insider said, "Ranbir Kapoor got conunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too."


"As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor won't give the launch a miss. Known for fulfilling his commitments, he might be seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution,"  the source added.

'Ramayana' trailer receives 'U' certification

Ahead of the launch, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified the trailer with a "U" [Universal] rating, which allows audiences of all ages to watch the film.

The certification, issued on July 15, also revealed that the makers have submitted two separate edits; one being of length 4 minutes and 15 seconds and a second shorter 4-minute cut for theatrical exhibition.

About 'Ramayana'

The film's first glimpse was released a few months ago, introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in key roles. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film’s music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

San Diego Comic-Con event 

Following the India event, the creators of the film will head to San Diego Comic-Con on July 23 for a special showcase.

Planned as a two-part cinematic saga, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for release during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 will be released on Diwali 2027.

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