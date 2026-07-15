Real reason Salman Khan recorded 'Main Hoon Hero Tera': Amaal Mallik spills the beans

Composer Amaal Mallik has pulled back the curtains on the real reason Salman Khan chose to record Main Hoon Hero Tera for 2015 film Hero.
Speaking to Mashable India, Amaal revealed that there was a well-thought reason behind Salman's decision to record the track, which was already a major hit after it was released along the film's trailer.
Why Salman Khan recorded 'Main Hoon Hero Tera'?
According to Amaal, the Bollywood superstar decided to sing the song, which was originally sung by the composer's brother Armaan Malik, to divert public attention from the negative reports surrounding debutants Soorah Pancholi and Athiya Shetty.
Salman, who co-produced Hero with Subhash Ghai, believed it was pivotal to take the negative spotlight away from the newcomers ahead of the film release.
"The trailer came out with Armaan's voice, and the song became a blockbuster. But when the film released, there was a lot of negativity around it. Salman sir said, 'I should do something to take the negativity away and put the focus on me, not Sooraj and Athiya.' He has always been that kind of person."
Amaal further revealed that Salman willingly stepped forward to shoulder the attention himself.
"He took the bullet himself. He said, 'I'll come and sing the song. It should be the end-credit track because I'm introducing them, and I'm a hero too. I'm a hero, so I'll sing it.' Then he said, 'Let's dub my version and see how it turns out.''
Despite not being a professional singer, Salman put his trust in Amaal with the recording.
Amaal also shared that recording the track was a lengthy process that took place across eight different locations, including Himesh Reshammiya's studio, Yash Raj Studios, Salman Khan's farmhouse and a film set.
About 'Main Hoon Hero Tera'
Main Hoon Hero Tera, composed by Amaal Mallik with lyrics by Kumaar, was released in two versions one by Armaa Malik and another by Salman Khan, which featured as the film's end-credit track.
Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai, Hero marked the Bollywood debut of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty.
The film was released amid intense public backlash over the allegations against Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan death case. In 2023, a special CBI court acquitted him of the charge of abetment to suicide due to lack of evidence.