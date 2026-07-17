Aamir Khan finally reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and '3 Idiots' connection 

Newlywed Indian actor Aamir Khan has finally broken his silence over Ladakh-based engineer Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and his alleged connection with the classic film, 3 Idiots.
After grabbing headlines with his third marriage confirmation, the Dangal actor has made his first public appearance as he attended the London Indian Film Festival on Thursday, July 16th.
Aamir closed out the festival with the special screening of his film, Lagaan, to celebrate the film’s silver jubilee.
While speaking about his experience in the 2001 release movie, the legendary Indian actor was also asked about his silence on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, as he claimed he was the inspiration behind his iconic film.
Aamir Khan's honest take on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike
Denying the connection, Aamir said, "No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film, 3 Idiots."
"I saw a video of Chatur just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you that neither Raju nor Abhijat (Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi), who are the two writers, knew about Mr Sonam," he continued.
Aamir further debunked the rumours suggesting that 3 Idiots is originally based on the Ladakh-based engineer, saying, "However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn’t have to be based on a character of 3 idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does. I wanted to share this from a factual point of view."
Why Sonam Wangchuk is on hunger strike?
This update emerged after 3 Idiots' infamous character Chatur, played by Omi Vaidya, posted a video on his personal Instagram account, urging his heartfelt support for Sonam Wangchuk.
In his footage, he also reminded people that Aamir Khan’s character Funsukh Wangdu was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk’s life, as he has been suffering from health issues and the cause he is fighting for is related to his interests in the political rallies.
So far, Omi Vaidya has not reacted to Aamir Khan's remarks, which denied Sonam’s connection with his epic movie, 3 Idiots.