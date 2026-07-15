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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 14 minutes ago
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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first joint appearance after ‘Don 3’ controversy

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their second pregnancy earlier this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 14 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first joint appearance after ‘Don 3’ controversy
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first joint appearance after ‘Don 3’ controversy 

Deepika Padukone has made a first joint appearance with her husband, Ranveer Singh, after his Don 3 controversy. 

The Pathaan actress and the Dhurandhar star arrived in Mumbai for a lunch date on Tuesday, July 14, as they spotted leaving a famous dosa restaurant.   

Why Deepika and Ranveer step out together? 

Despite the heavy security, Deepika and Ranveer went to a fancy eatery, reportedly to satisfy the actress' third trimester cravings.  

For the outing, the Padmavaat actress kept her look casual as she wore loose co-ord set while the Bajirao Mastani starlet was seen in a T-shirt and black pants.  

Both were wearing masks on their faces and headed towards their car. As they were coming out of the restaurant.


Pregnancy update of Deepika Padukone 

This outing came a few days after Deepika Padukone revealed an update on her pregnancy, through a hilarious Instagram post.  

Notably, the critically acclaimed Indian actress shared a viral meme of a pregnant lady, who struggles going to washroom, during her third trimester. 

Deepika Padukone recently flaunted her baby bump during a commercial.

When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregagncy 

It is important to note that the actress is currently expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh two years after welcoming their only daughter, Dua Singh Padukone.

First joint appearance after 'Done 3 row 

This sighting also marked the first joint appearance of the two after the actor grabbed headlines over his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's highly awaited film, Don 3.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor lodged a complaint against Ranveer for damaging around 45 crore in pre-production losses.

Notably, the drama began when Ranveer withdrew from the project—where he was slated to take over the iconic franchise from Shah Rukh Khan—unexpectedly.  

Throughout his controversial Don 3 row, Deepika Padukone remain mum she also sparked immense backlash for not praising her husband, after two successful films, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. 

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