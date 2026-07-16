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Vicky Kaushal makes Katrina Kaif's birthday extra special with romantic tribute

Kareena Kapoor also marked Katrina Kaif's 43rd birthday with a heartfelt throwback photo

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal makes Katrina Kaifs birthday extra special with romantic tribute
Vicky Kaushal makes Katrina Kaif's birthday extra special with romantic tribute

Vicky Kaushal celebrated wife Katrina Kaif's birthday with a heartfelt tribute, sharing a sweet photo of the couple wrapped in an embrace alongside a loving message for the actress.

The Love And War star took to his Instagram account to post a heartfelt photograph with his wife, the Don 3 actress, to mark her birthday on Thursday.

The image captures the couple sharing a tender moment during the celebration.

 Alongside the photo, Kaushal wrote, “Jaan Ka Janamdin.”


Fans quickly flooded the comments section, showering the couple with love.

One fan noted, “Awww you guys make my heart melt!”

Another commented, “Happy Birthday beautiful Soul, May Allah bless with endless happiness.”

The third expressed, Myyyyy god u guys just make love feel pure and very very beautiful Happy Birthday Katrina, @vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif

While another said, “The way he holds her... that's the kind of love words can never describe. Happy Birthday, Katrina.”

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Katrina Kaif’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor marked Katrina Kaif's 43rd birthday with a heartfelt throwback photo and a warm message, calling the actress a "forever superstar" as fans celebrated the nostalgic tribute.

Vicky Kaushal makes Katrina Kaifs birthday extra special with romantic tribute

Sharing a nostalgic black-and-white throwback picture with the birthday girl, Kareena penned a heartfelt note expressing her love and admiration.

Her message read, "Happy birthday forever superstar…Have the best birthday mommy Kat," followed by red heart and rainbow emojis.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome son Vihaan

Notably, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have recently embraced parenthood, welcoming their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

They announced the arrival of their “bundle of joy” via social media and revealed their son’s name in January with a post showing a glimpse of the newborn’s tiny hand.

The couple had confirmed Katrina’s pregnancy in September 2025, stating, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

They married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif’s most recent film was ‘Merry Christmas’, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

While Vicky Kaushal is preparing for the release of Love and War, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed romantic drama featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

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