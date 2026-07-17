Paresh Rawal reacts to Akshay Kumar’s legal notice over 'Hera Pheri 3' exit

Paresh Rawal has broken his silence on Akshay Kumar's reported Rs 25 crore legal notice over his exit from Hera Pheri 3, describing it as "an emotional reaction" and insisting he never expected such a response from his longtime co-star.
Months after his controversial exit from Hera Pheri 3, The Taj Story star clarified that his decision was unrelated to the Housefull 5 star and stemmed from contractual issues surrounding the franchise's rights.
Rawal said his exit from Hera Pheri 3 had nothing to do with Akshay Kumar and was driven by contractual issues over the franchise's rights.
Addressing the controversy, he said, "No, it wasn't about, 'I'm uncomfortable working with Akshay Kumar.' It was a contractual obligation. If I were to do the film, I needed the approval of Firoz (Nadiadwala, producer) because he is the sole owner of the Hera Pheri franchise. And also of other films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Welcome, and all of that. Until I had his approval, I simply couldn't commit."
Paresh Rawal reacts to Akshay Kumar's legal notice
Rawal said the legal complications prompted him to leave the project, adding that he no longer wanted to be caught up in disputes instead of focusing on making the film.
The Hungama star described the Rs 25 crore legal notice from Akshay Kumar's production house as an emotional reaction, saying he believed his co-star was upset by his decision to leave the film.
He mentioned, "We never really sat down and discussed it, but we worked together afterwards. Sometimes you don't even need to say the words. That's the gentlemanly way of resolving the backings."
Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri 3 departure
Paresh Rawal's departure from Hera Pheri 3 last year fueled speculation among fans.
Soon after, Cape of Good Films reportedly sought Rs 25 crore in damages, alleging breach of contract and sabotage.