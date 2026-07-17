Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Paresh Rawal reacts to Akshay Kumar’s legal notice over 'Hera Pheri 3' exit

Paresh Rawal has opened up about what led him to step away from 'Hera Pheri 3'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Paresh Rawal reacts to Akshay Kumar’s legal notice over Hera Pheri 3 exit
Paresh Rawal reacts to Akshay Kumar’s legal notice over 'Hera Pheri 3' exit

Paresh Rawal has broken his silence on Akshay Kumar's reported Rs 25 crore legal notice over his exit from Hera Pheri 3, describing it as "an emotional reaction" and insisting he never expected such a response from his longtime co-star.

Months after his controversial exit from Hera Pheri 3, The Taj Story star clarified that his decision was unrelated to the Housefull 5 star and stemmed from contractual issues surrounding the franchise's rights.

Rawal said his exit from Hera Pheri 3 had nothing to do with Akshay Kumar and was driven by contractual issues over the franchise's rights.

Addressing the controversy, he said, "No, it wasn't about, 'I'm uncomfortable working with Akshay Kumar.' It was a contractual obligation. If I were to do the film, I needed the approval of Firoz (Nadiadwala, producer) because he is the sole owner of the Hera Pheri franchise. And also of other films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Welcome, and all of that. Until I had his approval, I simply couldn't commit."

Paresh Rawal reacts to Akshay Kumar's legal notice

Rawal said the legal complications prompted him to leave the project, adding that he no longer wanted to be caught up in disputes instead of focusing on making the film.

The Hungama star described the Rs 25 crore legal notice from Akshay Kumar's production house as an emotional reaction, saying he believed his co-star was upset by his decision to leave the film.


He mentioned, "We never really sat down and discussed it, but we worked together afterwards. Sometimes you don't even need to say the words. That's the gentlemanly way of resolving the backings."

Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri 3 departure

Paresh Rawal's departure from Hera Pheri 3 last year fueled speculation among fans. 


Soon after, Cape of Good Films reportedly sought Rs 25 crore in damages, alleging breach of contract and sabotage.

Aamir Khan finally reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and '3 Idiots' connection
Aamir Khan finally reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and '3 Idiots' connection
Vicky Kaushal makes Katrina Kaif's birthday extra special with romantic tribute
Vicky Kaushal makes Katrina Kaif's birthday extra special with romantic tribute
Sohail Khan drops bombshell on childhood sexual harassment that haunted him for years
Sohail Khan drops bombshell on childhood sexual harassment that haunted him for years
Ranbir Kapoor to attend 'Ramayana' trailer launch despite health scare: What Happened?
Ranbir Kapoor to attend 'Ramayana' trailer launch despite health scare: What Happened?
Real reason Salman Khan recorded 'Main Hoon Hero Tera': Amaal Mallik spills the beans
Real reason Salman Khan recorded 'Main Hoon Hero Tera': Amaal Mallik spills the beans
Jennifer Winget set to wed William Ishmael in intimate UK ceremony on THIS date
Jennifer Winget set to wed William Ishmael in intimate UK ceremony on THIS date
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first joint appearance after ‘Don 3’ controversy
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first joint appearance after ‘Don 3’ controversy
'Why is Aamir Khan silent?' fans ask as '3 Idiots' co-star backs ailing Sonam Wangchuk
'Why is Aamir Khan silent?' fans ask as '3 Idiots' co-star backs ailing Sonam Wangchuk
Kartik Aaryan set for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ comeback with Bhushan Kumar
Kartik Aaryan set for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ comeback with Bhushan Kumar
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra spark buzz with second pregnancy rumours
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra spark buzz with second pregnancy rumours
Alia Bhatt teams up with Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for 'Tumbbad 2'
Alia Bhatt teams up with Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for 'Tumbbad 2'
Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ faces another major setback ahead of anticipated release
Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ faces another major setback ahead of anticipated release

Popular News

Lucas Herbert in contention at The Open 2026 after solid start

Lucas Herbert in contention at The Open 2026 after solid start
26 minutes ago
FIFA introduces NFL-style World Cup rings ahead of final match

FIFA introduces NFL-style World Cup rings ahead of final match

an hour ago
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already broke up? Viral post sparks online frenzy

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already broke up? Viral post sparks online frenzy

2 hours ago