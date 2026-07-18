Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Priyanka Chopra stuns in first look from Rajamouli's ‘Varanasi’

‘Varanasi’ is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra stuns in first look from Rajamoulis ‘Varanasi’
Priyanka Chopra stuns in first look from Rajamouli's ‘Varanasi’

The first look at Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Varanasi has been unveiled, offering fans a glimpse of the actress in RRR director S.S. Rajamouli's highly anticipated new project.

The makers of Varanasi released two new stills of the Citadel starlet as Mandakini to celebrate her birthday on July 18.

Varanasi is set across multiple time periods and global locations, including Antarctica, Africa and the city of Varanasi in India.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in first look from Rajamoulis ‘Varanasi’

The highly-anticipated film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in first look from Rajamoulis ‘Varanasi’

The film reunites Rajamouli with composer MM Keeravani, following their success with RRR.

Varanasi is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.

Priyanka Chopra and Rajamouli opened up about Mandakini’s role

Last month, Chopra talked about working with the RRR filmmaker, saying at Cannes Lions, “He has complete and utter control on set. You just come as an actor in with the weight of your character, which is also really freeing as you’re not thinking about the things you would as a producer.”

The character of Mandakini required specific qualities that Rajamouli believes Chopra Jonas uniquely possesses.

“She can be a really kick-ass girl, and she has to be really vulnerable. [There are] very few actors who can do both in the same character,” he had told Variety.

Rajamouli mentioned, “She did a fantastic job, and I’m so happy that I have her on board.”


Priyanka Chopra’s comeback in Bollywood

The film marks Chopra Jonas’ return to Indian cinema after a run of Hollywood projects including Citadel and The Matrix Resurrections.

She has described the production as career-defining, saying, “If there was any way of coming back to Indian cinema, it would be with the biggest Indian movie being made, and that undertaking is this film.”

Chopra stated, “I think Sir’s vision is unlike anyone in this country or abroad. His cohort, if I may say so, is the Spielbergs of the world, the Nolans of the world, the Finchers of the world.”

Priyanka Chopra new project

Alongside Varanasi, Chopra is also set to star in the survival thriller Reset, directed by Matt Smukler, with production expected to begin in August.

Reset, penned by Jordan Rawlins, centres on Chopra's character, who finds herself stranded in the wilderness with no memory of her past and is forced to trust a stranger played by Orlando Bloom.

‘OMG 2’ makers accuse Paresh Rawal of ‘stealing’ their creation amid credit dispute
‘OMG 2’ makers accuse Paresh Rawal of ‘stealing’ their creation amid credit dispute
Aamir Khan finally reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and '3 Idiots' connection
Aamir Khan finally reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and '3 Idiots' connection
Paresh Rawal reacts to Akshay Kumar’s legal notice over 'Hera Pheri 3' exit
Paresh Rawal reacts to Akshay Kumar’s legal notice over 'Hera Pheri 3' exit
Vicky Kaushal makes Katrina Kaif's birthday extra special with romantic tribute
Vicky Kaushal makes Katrina Kaif's birthday extra special with romantic tribute
Sohail Khan drops bombshell on childhood sexual harassment that haunted him for years
Sohail Khan drops bombshell on childhood sexual harassment that haunted him for years
Ranbir Kapoor to attend 'Ramayana' trailer launch despite health scare: What Happened?
Ranbir Kapoor to attend 'Ramayana' trailer launch despite health scare: What Happened?
Real reason Salman Khan recorded 'Main Hoon Hero Tera': Amaal Mallik spills the beans
Real reason Salman Khan recorded 'Main Hoon Hero Tera': Amaal Mallik spills the beans
Jennifer Winget set to wed William Ishmael in intimate UK ceremony on THIS date
Jennifer Winget set to wed William Ishmael in intimate UK ceremony on THIS date
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first joint appearance after ‘Don 3’ controversy
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first joint appearance after ‘Don 3’ controversy
'Why is Aamir Khan silent?' fans ask as '3 Idiots' co-star backs ailing Sonam Wangchuk
'Why is Aamir Khan silent?' fans ask as '3 Idiots' co-star backs ailing Sonam Wangchuk
Kartik Aaryan set for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ comeback with Bhushan Kumar
Kartik Aaryan set for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ comeback with Bhushan Kumar
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra spark buzz with second pregnancy rumours
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra spark buzz with second pregnancy rumours

Popular News

Ivanka Trump shares emotional post after Dua Lipa’s resort criticism: ‘Kindness’

Ivanka Trump shares emotional post after Dua Lipa’s resort criticism: ‘Kindness’

an hour ago
Messi opens up about ‘crazy’ photo with baby Lamine Yamal ahead of final face-off

Messi opens up about ‘crazy’ photo with baby Lamine Yamal ahead of final face-off
3 hours ago
Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion

Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion
4 hours ago