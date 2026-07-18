Priyanka Chopra stuns in first look from Rajamouli's ‘Varanasi’

The first look at Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Varanasi has been unveiled, offering fans a glimpse of the actress in RRR director S.S. Rajamouli's highly anticipated new project.
The makers of Varanasi released two new stills of the Citadel starlet as Mandakini to celebrate her birthday on July 18.
Varanasi is set across multiple time periods and global locations, including Antarctica, Africa and the city of Varanasi in India.
The highly-anticipated film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.
The film reunites Rajamouli with composer MM Keeravani, following their success with RRR.
Varanasi is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.
Priyanka Chopra and Rajamouli opened up about Mandakini’s role
Last month, Chopra talked about working with the RRR filmmaker, saying at Cannes Lions, “He has complete and utter control on set. You just come as an actor in with the weight of your character, which is also really freeing as you’re not thinking about the things you would as a producer.”
The character of Mandakini required specific qualities that Rajamouli believes Chopra Jonas uniquely possesses.
“She can be a really kick-ass girl, and she has to be really vulnerable. [There are] very few actors who can do both in the same character,” he had told Variety.
Rajamouli mentioned, “She did a fantastic job, and I’m so happy that I have her on board.”
Priyanka Chopra’s comeback in Bollywood
The film marks Chopra Jonas’ return to Indian cinema after a run of Hollywood projects including Citadel and The Matrix Resurrections.
She has described the production as career-defining, saying, “If there was any way of coming back to Indian cinema, it would be with the biggest Indian movie being made, and that undertaking is this film.”
Chopra stated, “I think Sir’s vision is unlike anyone in this country or abroad. His cohort, if I may say so, is the Spielbergs of the world, the Nolans of the world, the Finchers of the world.”
Priyanka Chopra new project
Alongside Varanasi, Chopra is also set to star in the survival thriller Reset, directed by Matt Smukler, with production expected to begin in August.
Reset, penned by Jordan Rawlins, centres on Chopra's character, who finds herself stranded in the wilderness with no memory of her past and is forced to trust a stranger played by Orlando Bloom.