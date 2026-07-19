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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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King Charles' Crown Estate announces ambitious new investment strategy

The agency aims to strengthen economic growth by supporting technology hubs, housing, life sciences, with new strategy

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 4 hours ago
King Charles Crown Estate announces ambitious new investment strategy
King Charles' Crown Estate announces ambitious new investment strategy 

King Charles’s Crown Estate has made an announcement regarding plans to direct most of its future investments outside and the South East over the next two decades.

With this strategy, the agency aims to strengthen economic growth by supporting technology hubs, housing, life sciences, and focus on commercial developments across Wales, England, and Northern Ireland.

The significant announcement was made during a Commons Public Accounts Committee session, where senior officials highlighted how new powers under the Crown Estate Act 2025 will enable the organisation to invest in bigger projects.

King Charles Crown Estate announces ambitious new investment strategy


Two-thirds of investment to focus on regions

Chief Financial Officer Helen Price stated, "Over the course of the next 10 to 20 years we are looking to invest across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland," Ms Price told MPs.

"Clearly, we will be investing in London - we have a significant portfolio there that needs redevelopment - but we will look to invest, for example, around two-thirds of our upcoming investment outside of London. Over time we are looking to rebalance the shape of our portfolio," Ms Price added.

Significant collaborations to drive growth

The heavy investment strategy builds on the recently announced £24 billion collaboration with Australian property and infrastructure company Lendlease.

The partnership is expected to bring a major change by bringing a range of new homes, along with science, innovation, and commercial developments in cities including London and Birmingham.

Chief Executive Dan Labbad said the partnership could expand further, adding that the Crown Estate has detected nearly £40 billion worth of development opportunities.

However, he addressed that additional private-sector partners will be needed to fund these ambitious projects.

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