Cristiano Ronaldo ignites FIFA corruption debate after World Cup heartbreak 

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked controversy after last FIFA World Cup campaign ended with heartbreak.
Ronaldo has reignited his long-running rivalry with Lionel Messi after reportedly liking an Instagram video accusing FIFA of corruption and claiming the organization helped Argentina reach the 2026 World Cup final.
The interaction immediately caught fans' attention because Ronaldo did not publicly comment on the explosive allegations.
However, his apparent approval of the post was enough to thrust him into the controversy surrounding Argentina's tournament run and FIFA's handling of several disputed refereeing decisions.
The controversial video reportedly compiled accusations against FIFA and argued that Argentina benefited from favorable treatment throughout the World Cup.
Screenshots circulating online appeared to show that Ronaldo's verified Instagram account liked the post. The interaction has since been interpreted by some fans as a subtle swipe at Messi and the organization governing international soccer.
Ronaldo has not explained why he liked the video or confirmed that he agrees with every allegation it contained.
An Instagram like also does not prove any of the corruption or match-fixing claims raised in the clip.
Still, given Ronaldo and Messi's decades-long battle for soccer supremacy, the interaction carried additional weight. Both men played their final World Cup tournaments in 2026, but only Messi and Argentina advanced to the championship match, where Spain defeated the reigning champions 1-0 in extra time.