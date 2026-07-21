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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Arijit Singh's manager breaks silence on playback comeback reports

The Tum Hi Ho singer recently sparked comeback rumours with 'Awarapan 2'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Arijit Singhs manager breaks silence on playback comeback reports
Arijit Singh's manager breaks silence on playback comeback reports

Arijit Singh's manager has dismissed speculation that the singer is returning to playback singing, clarifying that his upcoming song from Awarapan 2 is part of commitments made before he announced his retirement from new playback assignments.

The Tum Hi Ho singer, who announced his retirement from playback singing in January, is reportedly making headlines over his comeback reports with Awarapan 2.

His song Yeh Awarapan from the Emraan Hashmi starrer is set to release on July 21, marking what could be his first playback track since announcing his retirement.

“He is just completing the projects that were finalised before the retirement was announced. Arijit isn’t doing a comeback in playback singing. These are old commitments,” his manager said to The Print.


Previously a source shared that Vishesh Bhatt has carefully shaped Awarapan 2's soundtrack to reflect the emotional journey of Shivam Pandit's character.

The source explained, “With Yeh Awarapan, Bhatt delivers a song that sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit’s universe. And he delivers it in the voice of Arijit Singh.”

The insider further highlighted the longstanding relationship between Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films, stating, “The relationship between Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films is woven into the fabric of Hindi cinema’s last fifteen years. It was Vishesh Films that first placed faith in Arijit Singh, giving him Phir Mohabbat in Murder 2, a collaboration that introduced a generation to a voice it would carry with it for years.”

Arijit Singh retirement announcement

On January 27, Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, saying he would no longer take on new assignments. In a social media post, he thanked fans for their support and described his career as "a wonderful journey."

About Awarapan 2

Alongside Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 casts Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Surendra Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar in key roles.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui, the film is all set to release on August 14, 2026.

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