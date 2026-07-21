Sadie Sink breaks silence on her secret 'Spider-Man 4' role 

As the film's release nears, fans have been anticipating Sadie Sink's role in the fourth instalment of the Spider-Man franchise.
On Tuesday, July 21st, Tom Holland and Zendaya's co-star exclusively sat down for an interview where she broke her silence on her secretive role, which she plays in the upcoming Sony Pictures production.
"Since the trailer dropped, I’ve seen so many theories about who I’m playing. To match your incredible energy, I’ve decided to give you three exclusive, confirmed answers right now," Sadie added.
The Stranger Things starlet additionally revealed three more things about her character, which she has kept a mystery since the first trailer came out in December last year.
She continued maintaining the secrecy as she jokingly teased fans, "I can confirm I am not Spider-Man."
The Whale actress also noted that she is not reprising the role of Aunt May, previously played by Marisa Tomei, who died in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.
"And third, I can definitely confirm that I am in this movie; as for who I really am, you’ll have to find out in the theatre," she noted.
This update came after Sadie Sink shared her honest stance on working with Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are set to reprise their roles as Peter Parker and MJ.
"It was interesting stepping into that space and being a little bit of an outsider in that way, but he could not have been more welcoming, and just the whole crew in general," she told Nylon in an old interview.
He described Tom as a calm man, saying, "It’s a brand new day for Peter Parker."
For those unaware, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland’s second movie with Zendaya, after he confirmed his marriage.
Before this, the two appeared in a movie, The Odyssey, which globally aired in theatres in the mid of July.