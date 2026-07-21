Taylor Swift's wedding hit by fresh drama as planner's legal troubles emerge

Taylor Swift has been forced to deal with more negative coverage surrounding her wedding after it was alleged that her wedding planner is in shocking legal troubles.
As reported by RadarOnline.com, party planner Mark Seed, the man responsible for the star-studded Madison Square Garden ceremony, has been ordered to pay staggering overdue payment to Buttermilk Creative Inc.
According to court documents, Seed was asked to clear a debt of $658,732.15 to Buttermilk for failing to pay their fees for the production of three high-end Hollywood parties, including one for celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.
Buttermilk breaks silence over unpaid wages
Talking to a media outlet, Buttermilk's lawyer Lorrie Walton said, "Our client provided services and didn't get paid."
She added, "[T]hey throw this big, huge expensive party and then the poor guy who provides all the services doesn't get paid because he didn't ask for the money upfront."
Buttermilk sued Seed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in June 2025, demanding $476,924 in outstanding debt, and won a default judgement on May 12, 2026, after the party planner failed to respond to the legal claim.
Mark Seed's significant debt
Court documents reveal the judgement totalled $658,732.15, which consisted of $476,924 in damages, $178,873.54 in interest, $1,200 in attorney fees, and $1,734.61 in court costs.
Reason why Taylor Swift chose Mark Seed for wedding
Insiders revealed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce specifically chose Seed, the man behind the weddings of A-listers Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and Jack Antonoff, to be part of their celebration due to the high level of secrecy surrounding his events.
Buttermilk's attorney, Walton, told RadarOnline.com she doesn't know why Seed ignored the lawsuit.
"They tried to get us to settle for some nominal amount, but obviously they didn't reach an agreement, and we had to enter a default judgement," she noted.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's MSG ceremony
Taylor Swift said "I do" to Travis Kelce in the July 3 ceremony, held at Madison Square Garden, where the pair was surrounded by over 1,000 guests from both the entertainment and sports worlds.
The wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler, and instead of having traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen, the pop star's brother served as her Man of Honour while Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother, was his Best Man.