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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 50 minutes ago
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FIFA opens disciplinary investigation into Argentina after 2026 World Cup final chaos

FIFA opens disciplinary probe into Argentina over post-final pitch fights and political banners

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 50 minutes ago
FIFA opens disciplinary investigation into Argentina after 2026 World Cup final chaos
FIFA opens disciplinary investigation into Argentina after 2026 World Cup final chaos

World football governing body FIFA has officially launched a disciplinary investigation into the Argentine national team following chaotic scenes at the 2026 World Cup final in New Jersey.

The tense match ended in a 1-0 defeat for Argentina against Spain but the real drama unfolded after the final whistle.

Official statement issued

Addressing the matter, FIFA confirmed:

“Following an assessment of the relevant match reports for the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina and in line with article 36 of the FIFA disciplinary code (FDC), the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FDC with regard to the post-match incidents.”

Physical altercations on pitch

Tensions erupted on the pitch immediately following the full-time whistle. Key incidents under review include Leandro Paredes receiving a red card for violent conduct during Spain’s celebrations, as well as Nahuel Molina reportedly punching Spanish midfielder Rodri.


Additionally, assistant coach Roberto Ayala is under scrutiny for shoving opponent Dani Olmo during the heated post-match commotion.

Political banner controversy

Beyond the physical altercation, officials are reviewing a political banner displayed by Argentine players following their semi-final victory over England.

FIFA opens disciplinary probe into Argentina over post-final pitch fights and political banners
FIFA opens disciplinary probe into Argentina over post-final pitch fights and political banners

FIFA noted that “Further details will be communicated by the FIFA disciplinary committee once the prosecutor’s report has been completed.”

Potential consequences ahead

The investigation could lead to severe sanctions for the South American side. If found guilty of violating disciplinary rules, key players and coaching staff could face match suspensions and heavy financial penalties from football’s governing body.

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