David Beckham joins Fortnite with new icon series collection

In an exciting update, David Beckham has become the latest football icon to join Fortnite, with Epic Games introducing an exhilarating Icon Series collection inspired by the former England captain’s career and enduring global appeal.
Players will be able to use Beckham as a fully playable character, choosing between several looks that reflect different stages of his public image.
Taking to Instagram on July 21, the former England soccer star shared a video on the app, unveiling his character in the Icon Series collection.
The video shows David Beckham in the football ground, playing the game in his iconic style, capturing significant attention.
Alongside a formal “Club Owner” outfit, the collection includes a traditional football kit featuring his famous No.7 shirt, while a third style recreates Beckham’s tattooed appearance. The tattoos react during gameplay, glowing brighter with each elimination.
The collection comes after Beckham spent much of the summer back in the spotlight during the FIFA World Cup. His latest commercial venture underlines, even following a decade of retirement, Beckham is still one of football's most marketable figures.
David Beckham joins list of atheletes to join Fortnite club
It is pertinent to mention that Beckham is not the first athlete to join Fortnite as Epic Games, but he joins a growing list of football personalities to appear in the club, broadening the game’s appeal beyond traditional gaming audiences.
Epic Games partnership marks high-profile sports collaboration
The collaboration provides Epic Games another high-profile sports collaboration at a time when football is at its most popular.