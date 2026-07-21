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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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GTA 6 trailer 3 release: When could Rockstar unveil next trailer?

Rockstar has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19, 2026

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
GTA 6 trailer 3 release: When could Rockstar unveil next trailer?
GTA 6 trailer 3 release: When could Rockstar unveil next trailer?

GTA 6 awaiters continue to anticipate the release of GTA 6 trailer 3; however, speculation continues to grow as the game's November 2026 launch approaches.

Although Rockstar has remained silent, many believe another trailer could arrive before launch based on the studio's previous marketing strategy.

However, the Take-Two interactive owned company has yet to officially reveal the release date of its trailer, sparking frustrations among the gaming enthusiasts.

Why fans expect another GTA 6 trailer 3?

The anticipation has been fuelled by Take-Two Interactive's upcoming earnings call, where investors are likely to get updates on the publisher's biggest upcoming titles.

Moreover, Rockstar has ramped up its promotional campaign by launching official artwork, the latest branding, in-game screenshots and pre-order details, sparking a belief that Trailer 3 could be the next step in its marketing plan.

Fans react to delays in GTA 6 trailer 3:

Taking to several social media sites, fans expressed their frustration in the most hilarious way.

A fan posted a hilarious video, writing, "We got Grand Theft Auto: India before GTA 6."

GTA 6 trailer 3 release: When could Rockstar unveil next trailer?

Another fan posted a video, describing the current situation of all the anticipated fans, which depicts the days and nights passing by, with no update regarding the trailer.

GTA 6 trailer 3 release: When could Rockstar unveil next trailer?

"Some people are expecting the GTA 6 Trailer 3 to drop today, but I have my doubts. It'll most likely drop in the week commencing 3rd August, just before the investors' call on the 7th, which is 17 days from today. After that, it's smooth sailing, as it will be the last time we wait this long for a GTA 6 trailer, a third fan predicted.

GTA 6 trailer 3 release: When could Rockstar unveil next trailer?

GTA 6 trailer 3 release date

Rockstar has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version has not yet been officially announced.

While rumours surrounding trailer 3 continue to circulate, Rockstar has yet to confirm a release date or its contents. 

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