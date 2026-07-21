Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero brace for ESPN layoff after Ryan Clark exit: Here’s why

ESPN is reportedly gearing to layoff its another longtime sports analyst, Karl Ravech amid the ongoing layoffs at the network.
As reported by various outlets on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, ESPN's longtime baseball broadcaster Karl is also among the anchors, the sports channel is ready to bid farewell to amid its talent cut spree.
This layoff comes as part of the restructuring at the NFL network after its acquisition by Disney alongside other NFL media assets.
Karl – who initially worked as the anchor on shows like SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight, also served as the lead presenter for Sunday Night Baseball from 2022 through 2025.
This update came just a day after the NFL analyst Ryan Clark was also laid off after 11 years of his association with ESPN.
As reported by Mediaite, anonymous sources have confirmed that Ryan was told about his lay off on Monday, July 20, mid-broadcast after he wrapped up a segment.
Who else will lose their job at ESPN?
As per Front Office Sports report, other longtime employess at the network - who will be laid off include SportsCenter anchor David Lloyd and injury and fantasy football analyst Stephania Bell.
The layoff plan also includes NFL Network staffer Tom Pelissero, NFL Network analyst Charles Davis and First Take contributor Cam Newton.
Why is ESPN cutting-off their longtime staffers?
As per the official statement by ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, the lay offs were linked with the NFL RedZone distribution rights, integration of NFL Network and the league’s fantasy football operations.
“Throughout this process, we have taken the time to carefully evaluate our collective teams, resources and organizational structure to best position us for the future,” wrote Pitaro in the official memo.
Pitaro also confirmed that a number of employees outside outside the NFL-related operations will also lose their jobs, however they will be supported by the company.